CUB unveiled its newest Wine and Spirits store located at 13335 Grove Drive in Maple Grove Thursday, Feb. 10.
Built from the ground up, the 8,600-square-foot store features a sit and sip bar, a build your own six-pack of beer wall, over 1,400 wines including many luxury wines, and a well-crafted selection of beer, seltzers, whiskey’s, and bourbons with over 30 doors of chilled product. The Maple Grove location marks the 30th Wine and Spirits and CUB Liquor store in the company’s portfolio.
“Maple Grove Wine and Spirits will be the destination for customers looking for an everyday wine, beer or cocktail for pairing, but also if they are looking to discover a special treasure hunt item. Our well-trained staff is looking forward to helping customers create the ultimate experience,” said Darren Caudill, senior vice president of merchandising, marketing, and sales.
To celebrate the grand opening, CUB will host a variety of daily drawings, tastings, and events throughout February featuring wines, spirits, and beers including Trinchero, Maker’s Mark, Keeper’s Heart, Lift Bridge, and Josh Cellars. Customers should stop by or contact the store for specific dates and times for activities.
Minneapolis based Kraus-Anderson managed the construction of the new Wine and Spirits store, which was designed by SEH Architects. The store’s exterior features cultured stone piers at all elevations, Nichiha fiber cement siding panels, clear-story windows and a galvanized tube steel trellis system along the front of the building.
The store will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.