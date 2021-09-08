Show off a ride at the Albertville Lions’ fifth annual Cruisin & Rock’n event, Saturday Sept. 11, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Central Park, 5801 Main Avenue in Albertville.
No registration required and free entry. All vehicles welcome from cars, trucks and customs of all makes, models and years. Event goers can look forward to Albertville Lions’ “famous” pulled pork sandwitches, other grilled items, food and beverages.
Live music will be offered starting at 3 p.m. with SurfCats Band going until 5:30 p.m. when Rockn Woody Band plays, then the event will end with The Forgery Band that will rock out from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Bring what vehicles you have on hand and cruise on by.
