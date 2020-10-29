Crow River: What’s on my ballot?

The 2020 General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters can find out which candidates will be appearing on their ballots, as well as early in-person voting options and where to vote on Election Day.
Visit pressnews.com for voting results on election night. Results will be available as soon as they are tabulated and available from the Minnesota Secretary of State.
In Albertville, incumbent Mayor Jillian Hendrickson is unopposed for a repeat two-year term. Incumbents Aaron Cocking and Walter Hudson are seeking repeat four-year terms. Both are unopposed.
In Corcoran, incumbent Mayor Ron Thomas is facing challenger Thomas McKee for a two-year term.
The regular City Council election features incumbent Jon Bottema, George Gmach and Manoj Matthew Thomas seeking to fill two seats carrying four-year terms. In the special City Council election, Jeremy Nichols is challenging current Councilor Brian Lother to fill one seat that carries a two-year term.
In Greenfield, incumbent Mayor Brad Johnson is unopposed. Incumbent City Councilors Kyal Klawitter and Mark Workcuff are seeking another four-year term. Both are unopposed. Incumbent City Councilor Michael Erickson is also unopposed in the special election for a city councilor.
In Hanover, Mayor Chris Kauffman is running unopposed. In the City Council election, four other candidates - Tom Dierberger, Tim Filzen, Chad Grimmer and Ed Hunter, will join incumbent Mary Ann Hallstein on the ballot. Incumbent Doug Hammerseng is not seeking re-election.
In Medina, Mayor Kathleen Martin is seeking a anothert two-year term. She is unopposed on the ballot. Four candidates are competing for two council seats. The candidates are former councilor Joseph Cavanaugh, Planning Commissioners Peter Galzki and Robin Reid and newcomer Stacia Whelan.
In Rockford, former Mayor Michael Beyer is challenging current Mayor Renee Hafften. In the council election, three candidates are competing to fill two seats that carry four-year terms. The candidates are incumbents Rick Martinson and Scott Seymour and challenger Denise Willenbring.
In Rogers, there is a two-year mayoral term and two four-year city councilor terms up for election. On the ballot for mayor are Gregory Bownik and incumbent Rick Ihli. Candidates running for the council seats are Daniel Bownik, Greg Hoseth, Kevin Jullie and incubment Shannon Klick.
In St. Michael, two current city council members, Keith Wettschreck and Nadine Schoen, are running for mayor. In the council race, six candidates are vying for two seats. Winners will serve four-year terms. The candidates are Troy Elie, Cody Gulick, incumbent Joe Hagerty, Tom Hamilton, Sara Murto and Greg Zahler.
The Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School Board race has nine candidates for four open seats. The candidates are Adam Bjorklund, incumbent Melissa Brings, David Casey, Eric Ellwoods, Bradley Elo, Amanda Lawrence, incumbent Susan Lee, Stan Vander Kool and incumbent David Wilson.
In the Rockford School District (Independent School District 883), three candidates are running unopposed for three seats on the Rockford School Board. They are incumbents Amy Edwards and Jessica Johnson and newcomer Jenny Kneeland. The three seats come with four-year terms.
The race for three seats on the STMA School Board will be uncontested. Those candidates on the ballot include Kari Dwinnell, Hollee Saville and Drew Scherber.
In Minnesota House Dist. 29A, DFLer Renee Cardarelle is challenging GOP incumbent Joe McDonald for his seat which comes with a two-year term. Dist. 29A includes Delano, Rockford, Franklin Township, Rockford Township and Montrose.
House District 30B has incumbent Eric Lucero (R) and Brad Kovach (DFL) on the ballot. This district covers Otsego, Albertville, St. Michael and Hanover.
DFLer Caitlin Cahill will take on Republican incumbent Jerry Hertaus in the race for Minnesota House District 33A, which includes Corcoran, Greenfield, Loretto, Medina, and Independence.
In the House District 34A race candidates are incumbent Kristin Robbins (R) and Brian Raines (DFL). This district covers parts of Maple Grove and of the cities of Rogers and Dayton.
The Senate District 29 race has DFLer Renee Chris Brazelton challenging GOP incumbent Bruce D. Anderson for his seat that comes with a four-year term. The district includes Delano, Rockford, Franklin Township, Rockford Township and Montrose.
The Senate District 30 race has candidates incumbent Mary Kiffmeyer (R) and Diane Nguyen (DFL) appearing on the ballot. The district covers Rockford, Rockford Township and Montrose.
In the Senate District 33 race, incumbent GOP Sen. David Osmek will face DFL challenger Gretchen Piper. The district includes Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, and Medina.
The Senate District 34 race includes incumbent Warren Limmer (R) and Bonnie Westlin (DFL). This district includes Dayton, Rogers, Maple Grove and Osseo.
The Hennepin County Board District 7 race has candidates Kevin Anderson and Danny Nadeau vying for the open seat. Incumbent Jeff Johnson is not seeking reelection. District 7 includes the cities of Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Grove, Maple Plain, Medina, Rogers; plus portions of Hanover and Rockford.
Incumbent Wright County Commissioner Michael Potter is seeking reelection to District 4. He is being challenged by Mary Wetter. District 4 includes Albertville, St. Michael Precinct 1A; Hanover Precincts 2 and 3; Rockford Township; and Rockford.
Leading off the ballot, voters can each mark a ballot for the presidential race. Donald Trump (R), is running against Joseph Biden, of the Democratic Party. Several other candidates will also be on the ballot.
Voters will also be electing a U.S. Senator. On the ballot will be incumbent DFL Tina Smith, Jason Lewis (R), Kevin O’Connor (Legal Marijuana Now Party) and Oliver Steinberg (Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis Party.
Candidates on the ballot for the U.S. Congressional District 3 are incumbent Dean Phillips (DFL) and challenger Kendall Qualls (R)
Judges will also be on the ballot.
EARLY VOTING
Between now and Nov. 2, voters can put their ballots directly into the counting machines. Voting machines will be recording the votes as they are turned in, but will not report the results until after the polls close on Election Day.
The cities of Albertville, Corcoran, Hanover, Medina, Rogers and St. Michael offer early voting Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 to 3 p.m. at city halls.
Each city location can accommodate voters who live in that particular city.
POLLING LOCATIONS
On Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters can check with each individual city to see their polling locations. Or, for more information, visit mnvotes.org.
