The Crow River Senior Center is open, Check out the activity calendar on the website or at the senior center for all activities available. Details are on the website www.mnseniorcenters.org or inquire at the center 763-497-8900.
Social Bridge Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., Hand and Foot Wednesday at 9 a.m., Pinochle Thursday at 9 a.m., Cribbage Friday at 9 a.m., and 500 Friday at 1:30 p.m. Bingo Thursday at 1:30 p.m., Euchre Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., Mahjong Friday at 1:30 p.m. and Dominoes Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23, at 1:30 p.m. Road Safety, roundabouts and more. Sergeant Drew Scherber from the Wright County Sheriff’s Department will be on site to discuss road safety including navigating the roundabouts, merging intersections and more. Call the center to sign up.
Wright County Health Department Nail Clinic Tuesday, Sept. 28, by appointment only. Call 763-682-7460 to make an appointment.
Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Memory Café Open House. Ready to learn more about our Memory Café? Attend the Open House at the Crow River Senior Center. The center staff will share the benefits of Memory Café for both you and your loved one with memory loss. All attendees will be given the chance to win some gift cards. Questions? Call 763-497-8900.
Flu Shot Clinic Thursday, Oct. 7, by appointment starting at 10 a.m. Call the center to make an appointment.
In house lunch is served two days per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. Meals will be $4.50 per meal. People must make a reservation by the Thursday prior or earlier. Limited seating will be available. Call the center to make a reservation.
Meals-on-wheels delivered to our seniors. If someone is over 60 and needs a fresh meal, call 763-497-8936 to sign up for the Meals-on-Wheels program. Volunteers deliver meals Tuesday through Friday, covering the Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael area. Volunteer drivers are always needed. Call 763-497-8900 today if can volunteer to help.
HOME program is a great program available at our center through Senior Community Services is the HOME program. If you are not signed up, contact Joe, the Wright County HOME Program Coordinator, at 763-416-7969.
The center is now offering Basic Tech Support. Telephone support services and In-Home support services are now available. Call 763-416-7969
For more senior center information, visit mnseniorcenters.org
