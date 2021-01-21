The Crow River Senior Center continues to be virtual through January unless otherwise notified in accordance the new Stay Safe Minnesota orders. All activities will be accessible online through Zoom. Contact the director to access via email vwaters@crowriverseniorcenter.com or call 763-497-8900. Details are also at mnseniorcenters.org
The center has plenty of puzzles for grab and go pickup along with activity packets to keep people busy at home during this unusual time. Call the center to make an appointment.
There are several virtual classes and events available through the Crow River Senior Center in partnership with Monticello Senior Center, The Whitney Senior Center and Central Minnesota Council on Aging. Aging Mastery begins Jan. 19, Mindful Presence class begins Jan. 20, and Guided Autobiography begins Jan. 21. Call the center for more information and to register. These are free classes offered for seniors in our area.
Join in for Zoom 101 with Joe on Friday, Jan. 15, at 1:30 p.m. Call the center to sign up or visit the website. This class is being held via Zoom for those who already have access to Zoom.
If anyone is interested in playing Yahtzee on Thursdays via Zoom, call the center to sign up.
Lunch pick up curbside at the center on Thursdays is available in January, weather permitting. Call the center for more details.
Doug Ohman will present via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 1:30 p.m. “Saving History.” To access the link either email vwaters@crowriverseniorcenter.com or visit the website and find the link on the virtual programs calendar.
AARP Tax Aide Notice: The volunteers at the AARP Tax Aide are working on a plan to try and do taxes this year. The center is not quite sure what that all involves yet with the restrictions of COVID safety measures. Be patient and check in with us after Jan. 20 for more details.
For Medicare questions, contact the Senior LinkAge Line for more information. New plans may be available, some existing plans may not be available, plan premiums may change, plan formularies may change and people may qualify for extra help with prescription drug cost. Call Senior LinkAge Line for assistance at 1-800-333-2433.
Caregivers are invited to sign up to attend the virtual Memory Café on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 1:30 p.m. A Virtual Memory Café Experience is a safe and comfortable online place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others via Zoom. The group will also provide an opportunity for mutual support and an exchange of information – all without leaving home. Funding for these programs is through a Minnesota Board on Aging Dementia Grant.
Caregivers are welcome to come to the Caregiver Support Group that will be held virtually Thursday, Jan. 21, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The group is professionally facilitated by a Licensed Social Worker and offers both support and education.
Meals-On-Wheels are still being delivered to our seniors. If someone needs a fresh meal, call 763-497-8900 to get signed up for the Meals-on-Wheels program. Leave a message and the call will be returned promptly. Meals are delivered Tuesday through Friday covering the Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael area.
If people are looking for a free virtual exercise class for seniors, contact the SilverSneakers instructor, Lori Schoenborn, at theschoenborns@charter.net to be included in our ongoing class Monday and Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Participants will need an electronic device with a camera and a microphone, i.e. cell phone, computer, laptop, or iPad.
Caregivers may find this time extra challenging to cope with all of the limitations we currently are faced with. There is help available through our senior center. Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org. She can set up a regular check-in call to help focus on you, the caregiver and your feelings during these challenging times that we are all dealing with.
The HOME program has resumed for in-home service. If people are not signed up, call 763-416-7969 or find our online application on the website listed on the front page right-hand column or go to seniorcommunity.org/services/home-chores/#home-app-form
Volunteers are also available should people find themselves getting low on essential supplies and do not want to going shopping. They are also checking in with folks to see how they are doing in general. Contact Joe, the Wright County HOME Program Coordinator, at 763-416-7969 or e-mail hometeam@seniorcommunity.org with questions.
A new addition to the HOME Program, the center is now offering Basic Tech Support. Telephone support services and In-Home support services are now available. Call 763-416-7969 during regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If people need a mask, contact the Senior Center and we will plan to get one to you.
LUNCH MENU
Thursday, Jan. 21: Lasagna, side salad, breadstick.
Friday, Jan. 22: Chicken stir fry, rice, egg roll.
Tuesday, Jan. 26: Sloppy joe, baked beans, cole slaw.
Wednesday, Jan. 27: Baked ham, red potatoes, veggies, dinner roll.
Thursday, Jan. 28: Swedish meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas.
Friday, Jan. 29: Country fried steak, biscuit, sausage gracy, veggie.
Tuesday, Feb. 2: Pulled pork, baked beans, cole slaw.
Wednesday, Feb. 3: Shepherds pie, veggie, dinner roll.
Thursday, Feb. 4: Chicken ala king, biscuit, side salad.
Friday, Feb. 5: Pork loin, garlic mashed veggie, dinner roll.
Tuesday, Feb. 9: Cabbage rolls, veggie, dinner roll.
Wednesday, Feb. 10: Ham, scalloped potatoes, veggie, dinner roll.
Thursday, Feb. 11: Manicotti, green salad, breadstick.
Friday, Feb. 12: Salmon, rice, veggie blend.
Tuesday, Feb. 16: Chicken wild rice soup, sandwich.
Wednesday, Feb. 17: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, veggie.
Thursday, Feb. 18: Swiss chicken, wild rice blend, California blend.
Friday, Feb. 19: Liver and onions, red potatoes, mixed veggie.
Tuesday, Feb. 23: Tater tot hotdish, veggie, dinner roll.
Wednesday, Feb. 24: Goulash, side salad, dinner roll.
Thursday, Feb. 25: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggie.
Friday, Feb. 26: Chicken stir fry, rice, egg roll.
