The Crow River Senior Center is open. Check out the activity calendar on the website or at the senior center.
Social Bridge Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., Hand and Foot Wednesday at 9 a.m., Pinochle Thursday at 9 a.m., Cribbage Friday at 9 a.m., and 500 Friday at 1:30 p.m., Bingo Thursday at 1:30 p.m., Euchre Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., Mahjong Friday at 1:30 p.m. and Dominoes Monday at 1:30 p.m. Exceptions to any of these programs are listed on our activity calendar. Refer to our current newsletter.
Notice: The Senior Center will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Wright County Health Department Health Clinic Nail Trimming Tuesday, Nov. 23, by appointment only. Call 763-682-7460 to schedule an appointment.
There will be now activities or lunch due to the healthy clinic.
How to Classes for Seniors: Podcasts Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. Call the center to reserve a spot as space is limited.
Learn how to use and iPad and more. Ted Tech Talk Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 9:30 a.m. and Thursday, Dec. 9, at 1:30 p.m. Call 763-497-8900 to reserve a spot. Space is limited.
Parkinson’s Support Group the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. Next meeting is Dec. 7.
Line Dancing for Beginners Wednesday’s at 10 a.m. Location: Hanover City Hall. Cost: $5 per session. Call the center to sign up.
Senior Book Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. Call the center to sign up.
In House Lunch is available two days per week only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals will be $4.50 per meal. People must make a reservation by the Thursday prior or earlier. Limited seating will be available. Call the center to make a reservation.
If interested in volunteering at the Crow River Senior Center for our front desk or kitchen, contact the center director at 763-497-8900.
Meals-on-wheels delivered to our seniors. If someone is over 60 and needs a fresh meal, call 763-497-8936 to sign up for the Meals-on-Wheels program. Volunteers deliver meals Tuesday through Friday, covering the Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael area. Volunteer drivers are always needed. Call 763-497-8900 today if you can volunteer to help.
AARP provides Tax-Aide to many of the seniors in the community each year. AARP Foundation is now recruiting volunteers for tax-aide. To learn about volunteer opportunities, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.
Wright County COVID information Coronavirus (COVID-19) | Wright County, MN - Official Website
Medicare questions contact the Senior LinkAge Line for more information such as new plans may be available, some existing plans may not be available, plan premiums may change, plan formularies may change, and you may qualify for extra help with prescription drug cost. Call Senior LinkAge Line for assistance at 1-800-333-2433.
Virtual exercise class for seniors If looking for a free virtual exercise class for seniors, contact the SilverSneakers instructor, Lori Schoenborn, at theschoenborns@charter.net to be included in our ongoing class Monday and Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Participants will need an electronic device with a camera and a microphone, i.e., cell phone, computer, laptop, or iPad.
Services that we offer with the great partnership of the non-profit Senior Community Services are Caregiver Support and The HOME Program available for our surrounding community members.
Caregivers may find this time extra challenging to cope with all of the limitations currently faced with. There is help available through the senior center. Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org. She can set up a regular check-in call to help focus on the caregiver and feelings during these challenging times that we are all dealing with. If you would like to connect with other caregivers like yourself, please contact Becky. She has the opportunity to set up virtual support groups if enough people are interested. Funded by the Central MN Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act Program.
Another program available through Senior Community Services is the HOME program. The program has resumed for in-home service. If y not signed up, call 763-416-7969 or find our online application on the website at HOME Program – Minnesota Senior Centers (mnseniorcenters.org)
Volunteers are also available should you find yourself getting low on essential supplies and do not want to expose yourself by going shopping yourself. They are also checking in with folks to see how they are doing in general. Contact Joe, the Wright County HOME Program Coordinator, at 763-416-7969 or e-mail hometeam@seniorcommunity.org with questions.
Now offering Basic Tech Support. Telephone support services and In-Home support services are now available. Call 763-416-7969 during regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Full detail is in our newsletter and on our website. Here to help with tech problems no matter how big or how small, give the center a call.
Visit the website for updates at mnseniorcenters.org. Crow River Senior Center Director, Vonnie Waters 763-497-8900
