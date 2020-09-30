The Crow River Senior Center has activities by reservation only as it is limited in the number of people at one time. For the full details, visit crowriverseniorcenter.com or pick up a newsletter inside the St. Michael City Center. There are times designated for groups such as the history, stitch, painters, book club, writers’ groups and more.
Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. join infor a virtual entertainment program with Tim Eggebraaten, “The Rhythm of Life.” This will be a fun hour of entertainment, music, and laughter. Call to reserve a spot. There are a few spots left to join us in person at the senior center if you do not have computer access at home. Once registered you will be given a link to attend at home.
Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. join infor an armchair vacation tour. Landmark Tours will be hosting a virtual tour program for the 2021 vacation season. Let yourself imaging a trip by joining via zoom or reserving a spot here at the senior center. Call today to make your reservation. This is a free event!
Join us for; Parking Lot Bingo Every Thursday in October at 9:30 a.m. Weather dependent, please call ahead if the weather is questionable.
Yahtzee on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m., Coloring Therapy Mondays, Oct. 12 and 26, at 1 p.m., reservations required. Wii games and movies, please see our newsletter for the full detail. Newsletters have been mailed out for September/October and are available to pick up at the St. Michael City Center. Visit our website or call 763-497-8900 to make areservation for all activities.
We invite caregivers to sign up to attend the virtual Memory Café on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. A Virtual Memory Cafe is a safe and comfortable online place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others via Zoom. The group will also provide an opportunity for mutual support and an exchange of information – all without leaving home!
We want to extend an invitation for you and your loved one to be part of this amazing group. If you need help setting up Zoom or learning how to connect to a Zoom meeting, no worries – our HOME program is happy to help! Please contact the senior center to register. If you are unable to attend virtually from your home, we will provide a safe, in-person option at the senior center. Funding for these programs is thru a Minnesota Board on Aging Dementia Grant.
Caregivers are welcome to come to the Caregiver Support Group that will be held at our center Thursday, Oct. 15, from 1:30-3 p.m. The group is professionally facilitated by a Licensed Social Worker and offers both support and education. As with all senior center activities, people do have to contact us to register in advance.
MN Hwy Safety 55+ Driving Class Monday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $22 per person. Call the Crow River Senior Center to sign up. Prepayment is required to confirm your spot since numbers are limited. There are only a few spots left so call 763-497-8900 today to reserve a spot.
MEALS-ON-WHEELS ARE STILL BEING DELIVERED TO OUR SENIORS. If you or someone you know needs a fresh meal please, call 763-497-8900 to get signed up for the Meals-on-Wheels program. Leave a message and your call will be returned promptly. Meals are delivered by our dedicated volunteers Tuesday through Friday covering the Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael area. If you are having financial hardship during this difficult time please contact me to discuss, we are here to help. E-mail vwaters@crowriverseniorcenter.com
Virtual exercise class for seniors: If you are looking for a free virtual exercise class for seniors, please contact the SilverSneakers instructor, Lori Schoenborn, at theschoenborns@charter.net to be included in our ongoing class Monday and Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. You will need an electronic device with a camera and a microphone, i.e. cell phone, computer, laptop, or iPad.
Services that we offer with the great partnership of the non-profit Senior Community Services are Caregiver Support and The HOME Program available for our surrounding community members.
Caregivers may find this time extra challenging to cope with all of the limitations we currently are faced with. There is help available through our senior center. Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org Becky can set up a regular check-in call to help focus on you, the caregiver and your feelings during these challenging times that we are all dealing with. If you would like to connect with other caregivers like yourself, please contact Becky. She has the opportunity to set up virtual support groups if enough people are interested.
Another great program available at our center through Senior Community Services is the HOME program. The program has resumed for in-home service. If you are not signed up please call 763-416-7969 or find our online application on our website at www.crowriverseniorcenter.com listed on the front page right-hand column or go to https://seniorcommunity.org/services/home-chores/#home-app-form
Volunteers are also available should you find yourself getting low on essential supplies and do not want to expose yourself by going shopping yourself. They are also checking in with folks to see how they are doing in general. Please contact Joe, the Wright County HOME Program Coordinator, at 763-416-7969 or e-mail hometeam@seniorcommunity.org with your questions.
A new addition to the HOME Program. We are now offering Basic Tech Support! Telephone support services and In-Home support services are now available. Call 763-416-7969 during regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Full detail is in our newsletter and on our website.
If you need a mask, please contact the Senior Center and we will plan to get one to you. We are here for you with resources that may help get everyone through this challenging time. We hope that you will make a reservation to come in and see us soon. Stay strong and please know that we are here for you. Visit our website for updates at crowriverseniorcenter.com
