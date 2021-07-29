The Crow River Senior Center is open. Check out the activity calendar on its website or at the senior center. Visit mnseniorcenters.org or inquire at the center 763-497-8900 for the full details. Stop by and pick up a newsletter.
Social Bridge Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., Hand and Foot Wednesday, at 9 a.m., Pinochle Thursday, at 9 a.m., Cribbage Friday, at 9 a.m., and 500 Friday, at 1:30 p.m. Bingo Thursday, at 1:30 p.m.
Lunch pick-up curbside at the center on Thursdays available in June. Meals are $4.50 per meal. Call the center for more detail.
Community COVID Vaccination Clinic will be held Wednesday, Aug. 4, for the second doses of the firsts given in July of the Pfizer vaccine. Vaccinations will be available by appointment from 2 to 6:30 p.m. If people are still needing a first dose, give the senior center a call, they can be given and staff will schedule a second at another location. Call the Crow River Senior Center for any questions at 763-497-8900. Location: St. Michael City Center, Crow River Senior Center (craft room) 11800 Town Center Drive, St. Michael. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at vaulthealth.com/covid/
Line Dancing for Beginners Wednesday’s starting Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. at Hanover City Hall. Cost: $5 per session. Call the Center to sign up.
Senior Book Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. Call the Center to sign up.
Lunch pick-up curbside at the center on Thursdays available in August. Meals are $4.50 per meal. Call the center for more detail.
If anyone is interested in volunteering at the Crow River Senior Center for the front desk or kitchen, contact the center director at 763-497-8900.
Meals-on-wheels delivered to seniors. If someone is over 60 and needs a fresh meal, call 763-497-8936 to sign up for the Meals-on-Wheels program. Volunteers deliver meals Tuesday through Friday, covering the Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael area. Volunteer drivers are always needed. Call 763-497-8900 today if can volunteer to help.
Caregivers may find this time extra challenging to cope with all of the limitations we currently are facing. There is help available through our senior center. Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, or email at b.allard@seniorcommunity.org “Funded by the Central MN Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act Program.”
For more senior center information, visit mnseniorcenters.org
Medicare questions please contact the Senior LinkAge Line for more information such as new plans may be available, some existing plans may not be available, plan premiums may change, plan formularies may change, and you may qualify for extra help with prescription drug cost. Call Senior LinkAge Line for assistance at 1-800-333-2433.
Virtual exercise class for seniors: If you are looking for a free virtual exercise class for seniors, contact the SilverSneakers instructor, Lori Schoenborn, at theschoenborns@charter.net to be included in our ongoing class Monday and Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Participants will need an electronic device with a camera and a microphone, i.e., cell phone, computer, laptop, or iPad.
Services that we offer with the great partnership of the non-profit Senior Community Services are Caregiver Support and The HOME Program available for our surrounding community members.
Caregivers may find this time extra challenging to cope with all of the limitations we currently are faced with. There is help available through our senior center. Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org. She can set up a regular check-in call to help focus on you, the caregiver and your feelings during these challenging times that we are all dealing with. If you would like to connect with other caregivers like yourself, contact Allard. She has the opportunity to set up virtual support groups if enough people are interested. “Funded by the Central MN Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act Program.”
Another program available at our center through Senior Community Services is the HOME program. The program has resumed for in-home service. If not signed up, call 763-416-7969 or find our online application on our website at HOME Program – Minnesota Senior Centers (mnseniorcenters.org)
Volunteers are also available should you find yourself getting low on essential supplies and do not want to expose yourself by going shopping yourself. They are also checking in with folks to see how they are doing in general. Please contact Joe, the Wright County HOME Program Coordinator, at 763-416-7969 or e-mail hometeam@seniorcommunity.org with your questions.
A new addition to the HOME Program. We are now offering Basic Tech Support. Telephone support services and In-Home support services are now available. Call 763-416-7969 during regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Full detail is in our newsletter and on the website.
Visit the website for updates at mnseniorcenters.org Crow River Senior Center Director, Vonnie Waters 763-497-8900.
