The Crow River Senior Center continues to be virtual for all group meetings along with most activities. February will start some small activities with limited numbers in house in accordance the new Stay Safe Minnesota orders. All activities will be accessible online through Zoom. Contact the director to access via email vwaters@crowriverseniorcenter.com or call 763-497-8900. Details are also at mnseniorcenters.org
There are plenty of puzzles for grab and go pickup along with activity packets to keep people busy at home during this unusual time. Call the center to make an appointment.
There are several virtual classes, programs, and events available through the Crow River Senior Center in partnership with Monticello Senior Center, The Whitney Senior Center and Central Minnesota Council on Aging. Full detail of programs is listed in the newsletter and on the website.
Lunch pick-up curbside at the center on Thursdays is available in February, weather permitting. Call the center for more details.
Doug Ohman will present via Zoom Thursday, Jan. 28, at 1:30 p.m. “Saving History” to access the link either email or visit the website.
AARP Tax Aide Notice: The volunteers at the AARP Tax Aide have worked out a safe plan to do taxes this year. The center is now taking appointments for later in February and on a limited basis for a two-week period at a time. Call and leave a message to schedule an appointment. Be patient as the center attempts to get as many people as possible scheduled for the area. Do not leave more than one message.
With COVID cases on the up rise in our area things may change quickly. Stay home if not feeling well and get tested if experiencing any symptoms. Here are some resources through the health department and information on testing sites. Minnesota Department of Health: health.state.mn.us; Minnesota Department of Health Covid: mn.gov/covid19/; and health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/
Medicare questions, contact the Senior LinkAge Line for more information such as new plans may be available, some existing plans may not be available, plan premiums may change, plan formularies may change and people may qualify for extra help with prescription drug cost. Call Senior LinkAge Line for assistance at 1-800-333-2433.
Caregivers are invited to sign up to attend the virtual Memory Café Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 1:30 p.m. A Virtual Memory Café Experience is a safe and comfortable online place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others via Zoom. The group will also provide an opportunity for mutual support and an exchange of information – all without leaving home. Contact the senior center to register. Funding for these programs is through a Minnesota Board on Aging Dementia Grant.
Caregivers are welcome to come to the Caregiver Support Group that will be held virtually Thursday, Feb. 18, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The group is professionally facilitated by a Licensed Social Worker and offers both support and education.
Meals-on-wheels are still being delivered to seniors. If someone needs a fresh meal, call 763-497-8900 to get signed up for the Meals-on-Wheels program. Leave a message and the call will be returned promptly. Meals are delivered by volunteers Tuesday through Friday covering the Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael area. If people are having financial hardship during this difficult time, contact the center to discuss.
Virtual exercise class for seniors: If someone is looking for a free virtual exercise class for seniors, contact the SilverSneakers instructor, Lori Schoenborn, at theschoenborns@charter.net to be included in the ongoing class Monday and Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Participants will need an electronic device with a camera and a microphone, i.e. cell phone, computer, laptop, or iPad.
Services that are offered with the great partnership of the non-profit Senior Community Services are Caregiver Support and The HOME Program available for our surrounding community members.
Caregivers may find this time extra challenging to cope with all of the limitations. There is help available through the senior center. Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org. She can set up a regular check-in call to help focus on you, the caregiver and your feelings during these challenging times that we are all dealing with.
Another program available is the HOME program. The program has resumed for in-home service. If people are not signed up, call 763-416-7969 or find our online application on our website or go to seniorcommunity.org/services/home-chores/#home-app-form
Volunteers are also available should people be getting low on essential supplies and do not want to expose themselves by going shopping. They are also checking in with folks to see how they are doing in general. Contact Joe, the Wright County HOME Program Coordinator, at 763-416-7969 or e-mail hometeam@seniorcommunity.org with questions.
A new addition to the HOME Program. The center is now offering Basic Tech Support. Telephone support services and In-Home support services are now available. Call 763-416-7969 during regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If people need a mask, contact the Senior Center to get one.
