The Crow River Senior Center will be virtual effective immediately until at least Dec. 18 with the new Stay Safe Minnesota orders. All activities will be accessible online through Zoom. Contact the director to access via email Vonnie Waters at vwaters@crowriverseniorcenter.com or call 763-497-8900. Details are also at crowriverseniorcenter.com
With COVID cases on the up rise in our area things may change quickly. Stay home if not feeling well and get tested if experiencing any symptoms. Please call if you need more information. Here are some resources through the health department and information on testing sites Minnesota Department of Health: health.state.mn.us/; Minnesota Department of Health Covid: mn.gov/covid19/; hhealth.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/
The center has plenty of puzzles if needing something to keep you occupied at home. Call the Center to make an appointment for curbside pick-up. Activity packets to go are also available.
Medicare Part D Open Enrollment to Dec. 7, 2020. All inquiries will be by phone this year, no in person visit. Contact the Senior LinkAge Line for more information such as new plans may be available, some existing plans may not be available, plan premiums may change, plan formularies may change and you may qualify for extra help with prescription drug cost. Call Senior LinkAge Line for assistance at 1-800-333-2433.
Caregivers are invited to sign up to attend the virtual Memory Café on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 1:30 p.m. A Virtual Memory Café Experience is a safe and comfortable online place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others via Zoom. Contact the senior center to register. Funding for these programs is thru a Minnesota Board on Aging Dementia Grant.
Caregivers are welcome to come to the Caregiver Support Group that will be held virtually on Thursday, Dec. 17, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The group is professionally facilitated by a Licensed Social Worker and offers both support and education.
Meals-on-wheels are still being delivered to our seniors. If someones needs a fresh meal, call 763-497-8900 to get signed up for the Meals-on-Wheels program. Leave a message. Meals are delivered Tuesday through Friday covering the Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael area.
Virtual exercise class for seniors: If you are looking for a free virtual exercise class for seniors, please contact the SilverSneakers instructor, Lori Schoenborn, at theschoenborns@charter.net to be included in our ongoing class Monday and Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. People will need an electronic device with a camera and a microphone, i.e. cell phone, computer, laptop, or iPad.
Services that we offer with the great partnership of the non-profit Senior Community Services are Caregiver Support and The HOME Program available for our surrounding community members.
Caregivers may find this time extra challenging to cope with all of the limitations we currently are faced with. There is help available through our senior center. Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org. She can set up a regular check-in call to help focus on you, the caregiver and your feelings during these challenging times that we are all dealing with.
Another great program available at our center through Senior Community Services is the HOME program. The program has resumed for in-home service. If not signed up, call 763-416-7969 or find our online application on our website listed on the front page right-hand column or go to seniorcommunity.org/services/home-chores/#home-app-form
Volunteers are also available should you find yourself getting low on essential supplies and do not want to expose yourself by going shopping yourself. They are also checking in with folks to see how they are doing in general. Please contact Joe, the Wright County HOME Program Coordinator, at 763-416-7969 or e-mail hometeam@seniorcommunity.org with your questions.
A new addition to the HOME Program. The center is now offering Basic Tech Support. Telephone support services and In-Home support services are now available. Call 763-416-7969 during regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you need a mask, please contact the Senior Center and we will plan to get one to you.
