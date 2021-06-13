The Crow River Senior Center is now open for in-person card games! Check out the June activity calendar on our website or at the senior center for all revisions! There will be no tournaments; just come in and play for fun. Please refer to our website www.mnseniorcenters.org or inquire at the center 763-497-8900 for the full detail on resuming card playing. Stop by and pick up a newsletter.
Social Bridge Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., Hand and Foot Wednesday, at 9:30 a.m., Pinochle Thursday, at 9:30 a.m., Cribbage Friday, at 9:30 a.m., and 500 Friday, at 1:30 p.m. Bingo is back indoors! Thursday, at 1:30 p.m.
LUNCH pick-up curbside at the center on Thursdays available in June. Meals are $4.50 per meal. Menu: June 17, Southwest Chicken Salad and Breadstick; June 24, Pulled Pork, Baked Beans and Cole Slaw. Please call the center for more detail.
MEALS-ON-WHEELS DELIVERED TO OUR SENIORS. If you or someone you know is over 60 and needs a fresh meal, please call 763-497-8936 to sign up for the Meals-on-Wheels program. Our dedicated volunteers deliver meals Tuesday through Friday, covering the Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael area. Volunteer drivers are always needed. Call 763-497-8900 today if you can volunteer to help.
Caregivers may find this time extra challenging to cope with all of the limitations we currently are facing. There is help available through our senior center.
Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, or email at b.allard@seniorcommunity.org "Funded by the Central MN Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act Program."
For more senior center information, visit our website at www.mnseniorcenters.org
Wright County COVID information Coronavirus (COVID-19) | Wright County, MN - Official Website
Medicare questions please contact the Senior LinkAge Line for more information such as new plans may be available, some existing plans may not be available, plan premiums may change, plan formularies may change, and you may qualify for extra help with prescription drug cost. Call Senior LinkAge Line for assistance at 1-800-333-2433.
We invite caregivers to sign up to attend the in person Memory Café on Wednesday, June 16 at 1:30 p.m. If you are not yet comfortable in person a Virtual Memory Café Experience is a safe and comfortable online place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others via Zoom. The group will also provide an opportunity for mutual support and an exchange of information – all without leaving home! We want to extend an invitation for you and your loved one to be part of this amazing group. If you need help setting up Zoom or learning how to connect to a Zoom meeting, no worries – our HOME program is happy to help! Please contact the senior center to register. Funding for these programs is thru a Minnesota Board on Aging Dementia Grant.
Caregivers are welcome to come to the Caregiver Support Group that will be held in person on Thursday, June 17 from 1:30-3:00 p.m. The group is professionally facilitated by a Licensed Social Worker and offers both support and education.
Virtual exercise class for seniors: If you are looking for a free virtual exercise class for seniors, please contact the SilverSneakers instructor, Lori Schoenborn, at theschoenborns@charter.net to be included in our ongoing class Monday and Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. You will need an electronic device with a camera and a microphone, i.e., cell phone, computer, laptop, or iPad.
Services that we offer with the great partnership of the non-profit Senior Community Services are Caregiver Support and The HOME Program available for our surrounding community members.
Another great program available at our center through Senior Community Services is the HOME program. The program has resumed for in-home service. If you are not signed up please call 763-416-7969 or find our online application on our website at HOME Program – Minnesota Senior Centers (mnseniorcenters.org)
Another great program available at our center through Senior Community Services is the HOME program. The program has resumed for in-home service. If you are not signed up please call 763-416-7969 or find our online application on our website at HOME Program – Minnesota Senior Centers (mnseniorcenters.org)
Volunteers are also available should you find yourself getting low on essential supplies and do not want to expose yourself by going shopping yourself. They are also checking in with folks to see how they are doing in general. Please contact Joe, the Wright County HOME Program Coordinator, at 763-416-7969 or e-mail hometeam@seniorcommunity.org with your questions.
A new addition to the HOME Program. We are now offering Basic Tech Support! Telephone support services and In-Home support services are now available. Call 763-416-7969 during regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Full detail is in our newsletter and on our website. We are here to help with tech problems no matter how big or how small, give us a call.

