AARP Tax Aide Completed: Tax season at the Crow River Senior Center has come to and end. Thank you to our amazing AARP Tax Aid volunteers for sticking with us this challenging year.
Zoom 101 with Joe will be held Friday April 23 at 1:00 p.m. Go to our website for the link to access this great class listed on our virtual programs calendar. www.mnseniorcenters.org
Driving Class for May 21, 2021 is now full. Please check our next newsletter for May and June for future classes.
COVID Vaccine update – If you have not been able to get on a list, please give the senior center a call to help where we can. Please call 763-497-8900 and leave a detailed message. There are more vaccines available in our area.
LUNCH pick-up curbside at the center on Thursdays is available in April, weather permitting. Meals are $4.50 per meal. Please call the center for more detail.
MEALS-ON-WHEELS BEING DELIVERED TO OUR SENIORS. If you or someone you know needs a fresh meal please, call 763-497-8900 to get signed up for the Meals-on-Wheels program. Leave a detail message for sign up. Meals are delivered by our dedicated volunteers Tuesday through Friday covering the Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael area.
HOME PROGRAM Another great program available at our center through Senior Community Services is the HOME program. The program has resumed for in-home service. If you are not signed up, please call 763-416-7969. Volunteers are also available should you find yourself getting low on essential supplies and do not want to expose yourself by going shopping yourself. They are also checking in with folks to see how they are doing in general. Please contact Joe, the Wright County HOME Program Coordinator, at 763-416-7969 with questions.
TECH Help through the HOME Program at our Senior Center location. If you are in need of Tech help no matter how big or how small the need. Please give us a call to schedule a one-on-one appointment at 763-497-8900.
Caregivers may find this time extra challenging to cope with all of the limitations we currently are faced with. There is help available through our senior center.
Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, or email at b.allard@seniorcommunity.org
For more senior center information visit our website at www.mnseniorcenters.org
