The Crow River Senior Center is open. Check out the activity calendar on its website or at the senior center. Visit mnseniorcenters.org or inquire at the center 763-497-8900 for the full details. Stop by and pick up a newsletter.
Social Bridge Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., Hand and Foot Wednesday, at 9 a.m., Pinochle Thursday, at 9 a.m., Cribbage Friday, at 9 a.m., and 500 Friday, at 1:30 p.m. Bingo Thursday, at 1:30 p.m.
Friday Movie Club at 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 23. Call the Center for the movie playing and to sign up.
Senior Picnic at Hanover Settlers Park Monday, July 26, at 11 a.m. The picnic is full but people can go on a waiting list. Free event and all food is provided by the Senior Center.
Lunch pick-up curbside at the center on Thursdays available in June. Meals are $4.50 per meal. Call the center for more detail.
Wright County Health Department 60+ Nail Clinic Tuesday, July 27, by appointment only. Call 763-682-7460 to make a reservation for toenail trimming. The cost is $15 paid to the Wright County Health Department.
If anyone is interested in volunteering at the Crow River Senior Center for the front desk or kitchen, contact the center director at 763-497-8900.
Meals-on-wheels delivered to seniors. If someone is over 60 and needs a fresh meal, call 763-497-8936 to sign up for the Meals-on-Wheels program. Volunteers deliver meals Tuesday through Friday, covering the Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael area. Volunteer drivers are always needed. Call 763-497-8900 today if can volunteer to help.
Caregivers may find this time extra challenging to cope with all of the limitations we currently are facing. There is help available through our senior center. Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, or email at b.allard@seniorcommunity.org “Funded by the Central MN Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act Program.”
For more senior center information, visit mnseniorcenters.org
