The Crow River Senior Center continues to be virtual for all group meetings along with most activities. Some small activities with limited numbers in house in accordance the Stay Safe Minnesota orders. All activities will be accessible online through Zoom. Please contact the director to access via email vwaters@crowriverseniorcenter.com or call 763-497-8900. Details are also on our website at www.mnseniorcenters.org
We have plenty of puzzles for grab and go pickup along with activity packets to keep you busy at home during this unusual time. Call the center to make an appointment.
There are several virtual classes, programs, and events available through the Crow River Senior Center in partnership with Monticello Senior Center, The Whitney Senior Center and Central Minnesota Council on Aging. Full detail of programs is listed in our newsletter and on our website at www.mnseniorcenters.org
Lunch pick-up curbside at the center on Thursdays is available in March and April , weather permitting. Please call the center for more detail.
AARP Tax Aide Notice: The volunteers at the AARP Tax Aide have worked out a safe plan to do taxes this year. Appointments are on a limited basis for March and April. Please call and listen carefully to the message on the answering machine for the next opportunity to schedule an appointment. Do not leave a message for any future appointments until instructed to do so. Please be patient as we attempt to get as many people as possible scheduled for our area. We are getting an overwhelming number of calls and messages it would help to not leave more than one message please. Be assured we are doing our best to get back to everyone.
COVID Vaccine update – If you have not been able to get on a list please give the senior center a call to get on a list for a vaccine clinic in March. There will be a limited number of vaccines for anyone over 65. Please call 763-497-8900 and leave a detailed message to be added to the list. There are several opportunities for vaccines in our area.
With COVID in our area things may change quickly and without notice. Please stay home if you are not feeling well and get tested if you are experiencing any symptoms. Please call if you need more information. Here are some resources through the health department and information on testing sites. Minnesota Department of Health: https://www.health.state.mn.us/; Minnesota Department of Health Covid: https://mn.gov/covid19/; https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/
Wright County COVID information: Coronavirus (COVID-19) | Wright County, MN - Official Website
Medicare questions please contact the Senior LinkAge Line for more information such as new plans may be available, some existing plans may not be available, plan premiums may change, plan formularies may change, and you may qualify for extra help with prescription drug cost. Call Senior LinkAge Line for assistance at 1-800-333-2433.
We invite caregivers to sign up to attend the virtual Memory Café on Wednesday, April 21 at 1:30 p.m. A Virtual Memory Café Experience is a safe and comfortable online place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others via Zoom. The group will also provide an opportunity for mutual support and an exchange of information – all without leaving home! We want to extend an invitation for you and your loved one to be part of this amazing group. If you need help setting up Zoom or learning how to connect to a Zoom meeting, no worries – our HOME program is happy to help! Please contact the senior center to register. Funding for these programs is thru a Minnesota Board on Aging Dementia Grant.
Caregivers are welcome to come to the Caregiver Support Group that will be held virtually on Thursday, March 18 from 1:30-3:00 p.m. The group is professionally facilitated by a Licensed Social Worker and offers both support and education.
MEALS-ON-WHEELS ARE STILL BEING DELIVERED TO OUR SENIORS. If you or someone you know needs a fresh meal please, call 763-497-8900 to get signed up for the Meals-on-Wheels program. Leave a message and your call will be returned promptly. Meals are delivered by our dedicated volunteers Tuesday through Friday covering the Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael area. If you are having financial hardship during this difficult time please contact me to discuss, we are here to help. You can also e-mail me at vwaters@crowriverseniorcenter.com
Virtual exercise class for seniors: If you are looking for a free virtual exercise class for seniors, please contact the SilverSneakers instructor, Lori Schoenborn, at theschoenborns@charter.net to be included in our ongoing class Monday and Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. You will need an electronic device with a camera and a microphone, i.e., cell phone, computer, laptop, or iPad.
Services that we offer with the great partnership of the non-profit Senior Community Services are Caregiver Support and The HOME Program available for our surrounding community members.
Caregivers may find this time extra challenging to cope with all of the limitations we currently are faced with. There is help available through our senior center. Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org Becky can set up a regular check-in call to help focus on you, the caregiver and your feelings during these challenging times that we are all dealing with. If you would like to connect with other caregivers like yourself, please contact Becky. She has the opportunity to set up virtual support groups if enough people are interested.
Another great program available at our center through Senior Community Services is the HOME program. The program has resumed for in-home service. If you are not signed up please call 763-416-7969 or find our online application on our website at www.crowriverseniorcenter.com listed on the front page right-hand column or go to https://seniorcommunity.org/services/home-chores/#home-app-form
Volunteers are also available should you find yourself getting low on essential supplies and do not want to expose yourself by going shopping yourself. They are also checking in with folks to see how they are doing in general. Please contact Joe, the Wright County HOME Program Coordinator, at 763-416-7969 or e-mail hometeam@seniorcommunity.org with your questions.
A new addition to the HOME Program. We are now offering Basic Tech Support! Telephone support services and In-Home support services are now available. Call 763-416-7969 during regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Full detail is in our newsletter and on our website.
If you need a mask, please contact the Senior Center and we will plan to get one to you. We are here for you with resources that may help get everyone through this challenging time. We hope that you will make a reservation to come in and see us soon. Stay strong and please know that we are here for you. Visit our website for updates at www.crowriverseniorcenter.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.