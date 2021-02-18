The Crow River Senior Center continues to be virtual for all group meetings along with most activities. Some small activities with limited numbers in house in accordance the new Stay Safe Minnesota orders. All activities will be accessible online through Zoom. Contact the director to access via email vwaters@crowriverseniorcenter.com or call 763-497-8900. Details are also on the website at mnseniorcenters.org
Zoom 101 with Joe Kaul of HOME Program Tech Support will be Friday, Feb. 19, at 1:30 p.m. Visit the website to get the link, email or call to have the link emailed out. This is a great way to find out more about how Zoom works. Stay connected with others and participate in the center’s Zoom programs.
Vaccine update: If people have not been able to get on a list, give the senior center a call to get on a list for a vaccine clinic in March. There will be a limited number of vaccines for anyone over 65. Call 763-497-8900 and leave a detailed message to be added to the list.
