The Crow River Senior Center is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the website at mnseniorcenters.org or inquire at the Senior Center 763-497-8900 for full details. Stop by and pick up a newsletter.

Dominos (Mexican Train) Monday at 1:30 p.m., Social Bridge Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., Hand and Foot Wednesday at 9 a.m., Euchre Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., Pinochle Thursday at 9 a.m., Cribbage Tournament Friday at 9:00 a.m., Mahjong Friday at 1:30 p.m., and 500 Friday at 1:30 p.m. Bingo Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Exceptions to any of these programs are listed on our activity calendar. Please refer to our current newsletter.

