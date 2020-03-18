The Crow River Senior Center is actively monitoring the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. The safety of the community, program participants and staff is of the center’s utmost importance.
On March 13, the Minnesota Department of Health recommended that event organizers limit attendance to no more than 10 people for events where the majority of participants are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. This population includes senior citizens.
Following this recommendation, the Crow River Senior Center is closing and canceling all senior center programs and activities immediately until further notice.
If seniors need food assistance, the can call the Senior Center at 763-497-8900, or e-mail vwaters@crowriverseniorcenter.com and staff will respond to the inquiry.
If seniors are in need of the HOME Program services, contact Joe Kaul, HOME Program Coordinator at 763-416-7969 or e-mail hometeam@seniorcommunity.org and staff will respond to that inquiry.
The center thanks everyone for their understanding as it tries to protect the health of the residents, program participants and staff, while monitoring the evolving situation.
The Senior Center also offers these tips:
Make a plan
Seniors are encouraged to talk with their family now about how they will handle logistics if someone gets sick. How are partners taking responsibility for hygiene, and what would you do in case of exposure? Don’t forget extended family. For some tips, visit the websites ready.gov and the CDC’s Get Your Household Ready cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/get-your-household-ready-for-COVID-19.html to help prepare for a variety of situations.
Beware of scams
Scammers are busy trying to profit from fears surrounding the coronavirus. Visit the Federal Trade Commission website consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts for tips on avoiding scams.
Take precautions
Public Health encourages everyone to take the same precautions recommended for avoiding the flu or any other virus:
• Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Stay home if you’re sick
• Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing. (Cough into the elbow or sleeve)
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
For updates and guidance, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website health.state.mn.us/
More information is also available online at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websitecdc.gov/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.