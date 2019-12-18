Digitize historic family items
DEC. 10, 12, 14, 17, 19 -- In December the Rockford Area Historical Society is hosting an event at which you can bring historic family items and have them digitized. The event is free, but you will need to bring a travel drive (thumb drive) on which to save the images. Drives will be available for purchase if needed. You must reserve a time to bring in your items. Visit the signup genius website at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0b49aca922abfd0-rahs. Half hour time slots are available at either the Rockford Public Library or the Stork House in Rockford. Dates are Dec. 10, 12, 14, 17 and 19. Free will donations will be accepted.
Corcoran City Council
DEC. 19— Corcoran City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, at Corcoran City Hall, 8200 County Road 116.
Rockford City Council
DEC. 23 — The next Rockford City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 at the Rockford City Hall chambers.
Live Outdoor Nativity
DEC. 26 — St. Albert’s Catholic Church invites all to join Thursday, Dec. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. There will be a Live Outdoor Nativity set up outside St. Albert’s Parish Center. Come and see volunteers portraying Mary, Joseph, Shepherds, Angels and Wise Men. Then, come indoors and enjoy hot dogs and chips, hot chocolate, cider, cookies and fellowship. Also, children can enjoy Christmas movies and crafts.
It’s Just Coffee
DEC. 31 -- Come meet your neighbors, share a cup of coffee and talk. Bring a friend and join in the fun at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Our Father’s Lutheran Church, 3903 Gilbert Ave. SE, Rockford. Come and meet your neighbors. Memories of Greenfield history are always welcome. Pictures can be copied and originals will be returned to you. Anyone wishing to submit interesting stories of Greenfield may contact Rolly Jendro at 763-498-7328.
Hamel VFW New Year’s Eve party
DEC. 31 -- The Hamel Veterans of Foreign Wars post will throw a New Years Eve Party on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at the VFW clubhouse, 19020 Hamel Road, Plymouth. The public is invited. A sliced beef loin dinner with all the fixin’s will be served from 5 - 8 p.m. The Arcades will be on stage playing classic rock from 7 - 11 p.m. The Ball will droop at 11:00 p.m. in sync with New York City. The VFW will have party favors and other surprises for its guests to thank them for supporting the Hamel VFW in 2019. There will be a $10.00 per person cover charge that night.
Game-A-Thon
JAN. 1 — The Wright County Geeks are hosting the eighth annual Game-A-Thon Wednesday, Jan. 1, from 9:30 a.m. 10 p.m., at the Buffalo Community Center, 206 Central Ave. in downtown Buffalo. Family-friendly event. Free-will offering for admission. Play board games, card games, miniatures, RPGs, and more. Door prizes. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Parking in back lot. For more information, visit www.wrightcountygeeks.org.
STMA School Board
JAN. 6 — St. Michael-Albertville School Board meets Monday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. in the District Office Board Room, Middle School West (Door N), 11343 50th Street NE, Albertville.
Rockford School Board
JAN. 6 -- The Rockford School Board will meet Monday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in room 502, the Heritage Room at Rockford High School.
Albertville council
JAN. 6 — Albertville City Council meets Monday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. at city hall, 5959 Main Ave.
Hanover council
JAN. 7 — Hanover City Council meets Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. at city hall on 11250 Fifth St.
St. Michael council
JAN. 7 — St. Michael City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. at the City Center, 11800 Town Center Dr
Greenfield City Council
JAN. 7 — The next Greenfield City Council meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Greenfield City Hall. 7738 Commerce Circle.
Medina City Council
JAN. 7 — The Medina City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Medina City Hall, 2052 County Road 24.
Independence City Council
JAN. 7 - The Independence City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m.,Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Independence City Hall, 1920 County Road 90.
Rogers council
JAN. 14 — Rogers City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Rogers Community Room at 21201 Memorial Dr.
Preschool Fair
JAN. 15 — The Moms Club of St. Michael/Hanover is inviting the public to join for the free Preschool Fair Wednesday, Jan. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the St. Michael City Center to meet many local preschools and child centered businesses.
Rockford Senior Citizens
Rockford Senior Citizens will meet at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13. The Rockford Seniors meet the second Monday of each month at different locations. For information, call Bonnie Pool at 763-477-4468.
Rockford Library Story Time
WEDNESDAYS -- Rockford Library Story Time is offered Wednesdays from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m. at the Rockford Library, 8220 Cedar St. Families are invited to join in for crafts, activities, stories and songs.
