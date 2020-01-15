MQP Bingo
JAN. 19 — Marty Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Rogers, is hosting a bingo Sunday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. at the church’s Parish Life Center Raffles and Concessions available. Family friendly event.
Hamel VFW Dance and Birthday Party
JAN. 18 -- Help the Hamel Veterans of Foreign Wars celebrate Post Commander Jim Heimerl’s birthday, from 5 to 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18 at the VFW clubhouse, 19020 Hamel Road, Plymouth. Food and birthday cake will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. The Auxiliary will serve a chicken dinner along with hamburgers for $10. The Arcades will offer danceable rock and roll music from 7 to 10:30 p.m. The VFW will ask for a $5 cover charge for the band. Commander Heimerl says, “No cards or gifts. I mean it! It’s been kind of a tough year, but things seem to be trending in the right direction. I hope to see you there.”
Albertville council
JAN. 20 — Albertville City Council meets Monday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at city hall, 5959 Main Ave.
STMA School Board
JAN. 20 — St. Michael-Albertville School Board meets Monday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. in the District Office Board Room, Middle School West (Door N), 11343 50th Street NE, Albertville.
Hanover council
JAN. 21 — Hanover City Council meets Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at city hall on 11250 Fifth St.
St. Michael council
JAN. 21 — St. Michael City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. at the City Center, 11800 Town Center Dr
Greenfield City Council
JAN. 21 — The next Greenfield City Council meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Greenfield City Hall. 7738 Commerce Circle.
Medina City Council
JAN. 21 — The Medina City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Medina City Hall, 2052 County Road 24.
Independence City Council
JAN. 21 - The Independence City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m.,Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Independence City Hall, 1920 County Road 90.
Rockford School Board
JAN. 22 -- The Rockford School Board will meet Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in room 502, the Heritage Room at Rockford High School.
Corcoran City Council
JAN. 23 — Corcoran City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, at Corcoran City Hall, 8200 County Road 116.
Children’s Country Open House
JAN. 23 — Children’s Country Preschool & Child Care, located in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hanover, is hosting an open house registration night on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity to explore our preschool and child care rooms, meet our teachers, and learn about our educational curriculum. This is the first night for public registration for the 2020-21 school year. Refreshments will be provided. Park in the back parking lot and follow signs to the preschool room. Children’s Country Preschool is a non-denominational Christian preschool that has served the St. Michael/Albertville, Hanover and surrounding area families for 47 years. There are several different sessions offered including a Young 3’s class, two multi-age classes and two Pre-Kindergarten classes. An extended day program is open from 7:00-5:30 each day the preschool is open. Registrations for the extended program will be accepted at the open house. For more information or to schedule a tour of rooms while they are in session, contact Sue Duley, Director, at 763-498-8938, or visit the website at www.ChildrensCountryPreschool.com.
Farm Bill meetings
JAN. 24 - University of Minnesota Extension will offer informational meetings on the Farm Bill. The meetings will apply to the full spectrum of farmers and ag professionals in the state. The Wright County Farm Bill Meeting will be held from 2 - 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24 at the Rockford Township Hall, 3039 Dague Ave. SE, Buffalo. For information, contact Adam Austing at 763-682-7381 or aausting@umn.edu.
Homeward Bound Theatre Company
JAN. 27 - FEB. 5 -- Homeward Bound Theatre Company will offer “Beginning Acting” beginning Monday, Jan. 27 and ending Feb. 5 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Rockford Elementary Arts Magnet School. Fourth through sixth graders will learn the “how to” of theatre. The adventure of character dynamics, costuming, basic acting, auditioning and more will be shared through authentic theatre games and exercises. Students will perform a small play at the end of the class for family and friends. For more information call Rockford Community Education at 763-477-5294 or register online at www.rockford.ce.eleyo.com, then select explore all programs.
Rockford City Council
JAN. 28 — The next Rockford City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Rockford City Hall chambers.
Rogers council
JAN. 28 — Rogers City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Rogers Community Room at 21201 Memorial Dr.
Women & Finance
FEB. 6 — Join the STMA Women of Today as Linda Mielke, Financial Professional with Gateway Financial Strategies presents “Women & Finance: Create Financial Independence.” Key areas to include: financial goals, risk management, investment strategies, retirement planning, and estate planning. Thursday, Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m. at Albertville City Hall. Free to attend. For more information, see www.stmawt.org.
St. Michael Lions ice fishing contest
FEB. 8 — Save the date for this fun and family friendly ice fishing contest on Beebe Lake just out from the public access Saturday, Feb. 8, from noon to 3 p.m. The contest will again be loaded with prizes this year. Cost for a ticket to fish is $5 for age 16 and under, and $10 for age 17 and older. Each ticket will get you one hole and a chance to win 3 cash prizes in each category of fish species: Bass, northern, crappie and sunfish. $100 first prize, $75 second prize and $50 third prize. All 12 cash prizes will be awarded. Your fishing ticket will also enter you into the door prize drawings for well over $1,000 worth of gift cards from various local merchants. The Winter Sports Raffle tickets, separate from the fishing prizes, are $5 each. Prizes for this Winter Sports Raffle are $500 cash for first prize, A Green Mountain “Daniel Boone” smoker/grill for second and a Yeti cooler for third. Both fishing tickets and raffle tickets can be pre-bought at St. Michael Hardware Hank or Dehmer’s Meats in St. Michael. You need not be present to win the Winter Sports Raffle. The door prize drawings will take place throughout the contest and the Winter Sports Raffle prize drawing will take place just after the contest is over. The KRWC Road Show will be on hand to play music and games. The popular manual ice auger hole drilling contest is an event again this year. Lunch and concessions will be available on the ice, or you may bring your own food and beverages. Bring mom, dad and the kids and plan on a great time. For more information, call Joe Dehmer at 763-497-2455.
Rockford Senior Citizens
Rockford Senior Citizens will meet at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13. The Rockford Seniors meet the second Monday of each month at different locations. For information, call Bonnie Pool at 763-477-4468.
It’s Just Coffee
JAN. 28 -- Come meet your neighbors, share a cup of coffee and talk. Bring a friend and join in the fun at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Our Father’s Lutheran Church, 3903 Gilbert Ave. SE, Rockford. Come and meet your neighbors. Memories of Greenfield history are always welcome. Pictures can be copied and originals will be returned to you. Anyone wishing to submit interesting stories of Greenfield may contact Rolly Jendro at 763-498-7328.
Rockford Library Computer Tech Help
FEB. 12 -- Computer tech help for adults will be available from 2 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Rockford Library, 8220 Cedar St. Get help with basic computer skills. Call the library to register at 763-477-4216. Walk-ins are welcome.
Catholic Church Winterfest
FEB. 15 & 16 — St. Michael Catholic Church is hosting its Winterfest Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 and 16. Events Saturday begin after 5 p.m. mass and include spaghetti dinner in the gathering space (adults $9, children under 12, $6) and a bake sale and raffle tickets for sale. At 7:30 p.m. is a 500 card game and cribbage tournaments. Sunday, Feb. 7, bake sale open after morning masses; after 10:30 mass is the chili and soup contest, and bake sale open with raffle tickets for sale. From 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. is the bingo and meat raffle. All day until 4 p.m. raffle tickets are for sale. At 4:15 p.m. are the raffle drawings (need not be present to win). Grand prize $1,500, first prize a new snowblower, second and third prizes are $500.
Rockford Library Story Time
WEDNESDAYS -- Rockford Library Story Time is offered Wednesdays from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m. at the Rockford Library, 8220 Cedar St. Families are invited to join in for crafts, activities, stories and songs.
