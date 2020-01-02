STMA School Board
JAN. 6 — St. Michael-Albertville School Board meets Monday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. in the District Office Board Room, Middle School West (Door N), 11343 50th Street NE, Albertville.
Rockford School Board
JAN. 6 -- The Rockford School Board will meet Monday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in room 502, the Heritage Room at Rockford High School.
Albertville council
JAN. 6 — Albertville City Council meets Monday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. at city hall, 5959 Main Ave.
Hanover council
JAN. 7 — Hanover City Council meets Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. at city hall on 11250 Fifth St.
St. Michael council
JAN. 7 — St. Michael City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. at the City Center, 11800 Town Center Dr
Greenfield City Council
JAN. 7 — The next Greenfield City Council meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Greenfield City Hall. 7738 Commerce Circle.
Medina City Council
JAN. 7 — The Medina City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Medina City Hall, 2052 County Road 24.
Independence City Council
JAN. 7 - The Independence City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m.,Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Independence City Hall, 1920 County Road 90.
Rockford Library Computer Tech Help
JAN. 8 -- Computer tech help for adults will be available from 2 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Rockford Library, 8220 Cedar St. Get help with basic computer skills. Call the library to register at 763-477-4216. Walk-ins are welcome. Future date: Feb. 12.
Homeward Bound Theatre Company
JAN. 9 - 23 -- Homeward Bound Theatre Company will offer “Prop Bag” on Thursdays, Jan. 9 through Jan. 23 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Rockford Elementary Arts Magnet School. Kindergarten through third graders will have a theatre experience during which an unusual combination of household items become a world of fun for the imagination and a gateway to creativity and storytelling. A rope becomes a magic belt, a scary snake or an animal tail. Props, pictures, toys and sensory materials are essential tools for a child’s learning. Short skits are developed from improvisation. For information, contact Rockford Community Education at 763-477-5294 or register online at www.rockford.ce.eleyo.com then select Explore all Programs.
Rockford-Greenfield Chamber meeting/luncheon
JAN. 9 -- Anyone who is interested is invited to attend the Rockford-Greenfield Chamber of Commerce meeting/luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Rockford Community Center, 7600 County Road 50, Rockford. If you would like to attend, e-mail rockfordgreenfieldchamber@gmail.com.
Corcoran City Council
JAN. 9— Corcoran City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, at Corcoran City Hall, 8200 County Road 116.
Community bingo
JAN. 13 — Join in the fun Monday, Jan. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rogers Senior Center on Main St. in Rogers for Bingo. Cards are 25 cents card per game with a limit of six cards per game. Many different games are played with cash prizes of $5 per game and $10 for the final cover-all. Refreshments are served. This is a fundraiser for the Seniors of Rogers played every other month on the second Monday. Bring friends and neighbors for a few hours of fun and get acquainted with other seniors in the area.
Rockford City Council
JAN. 14 — The next Rockford City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14 at the Rockford City Hall chambers.
Rogers council
JAN. 14 — Rogers City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Rogers Community Room at 21201 Memorial Dr.
Preschool Fair
JAN. 15 — The Moms Club of St. Michael/Hanover is inviting the public to join for the free Preschool Fair Wednesday, Jan. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the St. Michael City Center to meet many local preschools and child centered businesses.
St. Michael Lions ice fishing contest
FEB. 8 — Save the date for this fun and family friendly ice fishing contest on Beebe Lake just out from the public access Saturday, Feb. 8, from noon to 3 p.m. The contest will again be loaded with prizes this year. Cost for a ticket to fish is $5 for age 16 and under, and $10 for age 17 and older. Each ticket will get you one hole and a chance to win 3 cash prizes in each category of fish species: Bass, northern, crappie and sunfish. $100 first prize, $75 second prize and $50 third prize. All 12 cash prizes will be awarded. Your fishing ticket will also enter you into the door prize drawings for well over $1,000 worth of gift cards from various local merchants. The Winter Sports Raffle tickets, separate from the fishing prizes, are $5 each. Prizes for this Winter Sports Raffle are $500 cash for first prize, A Green Mountain “Daniel Boone” smoker/grill for second and a Yeti cooler for third. Both fishing tickets and raffle tickets can be pre-bought at St. Michael Hardware Hank or Dehmer’s Meats in St. Michael. You need not be present to win the Winter Sports Raffle. The door prize drawings will take place throughout the contest and the Winter Sports Raffle prize drawing will take place just after the contest is over. The KRWC Road Show will be on hand to play music and games. The popular manual ice auger hole drilling contest is an event again this year. Lunch and concessions will be available on the ice, or you may bring your own food and beverages. Bring mom, dad and the kids and plan on a great time. For more information, call Joe Dehmer at 763-497-2455.
Rockford Senior Citizens
Rockford Senior Citizens will meet at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13. The Rockford Seniors meet the second Monday of each month at different locations. For information, call Bonnie Pool at 763-477-4468.
It’s Just Coffee
JAN. 28 -- Come meet your neighbors, share a cup of coffee and talk. Bring a friend and join in the fun at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Our Father’s Lutheran Church, 3903 Gilbert Ave. SE, Rockford. Come and meet your neighbors. Memories of Greenfield history are always welcome. Pictures can be copied and originals will be returned to you. Anyone wishing to submit interesting stories of Greenfield may contact Rolly Jendro at 763-498-7328.
Rockford Library Story Time
WEDNESDAYS -- Rockford Library Story Time is offered Wednesdays from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m. at the Rockford Library, 8220 Cedar St. Families are invited to join in for crafts, activities, stories and songs.
