Holiday Boutique
DEC. 7 — Alleluia Lutheran Church of St. Michael is hosting a Healing Haiti Holiday Boutique Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Michael Colonial Mall (403 Central Ave E, St .Michael. Find some wonderful, meaningful and unique gifts for everyone on a shopping list at this year’s Ninth Annual Haiti Holiday Boutique. More than 30 vendors will be selling their products and unique crafts all in support of the Alleluia’s Healing Haiti Mission Trip serving in Haiti February 2020. There will be free childcare, hot beverages to sip on and sweet treats to nibble while you shop.
View Santa
DEC. 7 -- Santa will make his way through Independence and Maple Plain on Saturday, Dec. 7 for an early visit, as he has for 38 years. West Hennepin Public Safety Reserves Officers will assist him as he travels on a decorated float with Christmas music. Reserve Officers will hand out candy to area youngsters and collect food and cash donations for area food shelves. Cash donations can be mailed to or dropped off at the West Hennepin Public Safety office, 1918 County Road 90, Maple Plain MN 55359 by Dec. 4. To donate to the Reserve Program, make checks s payable to West Hennepin Public Safety Reserves. See Santa on his route through town. Or meet and take pictures with him at the Independence City Hall lot, 1920 County Road 90 from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m. or at Veterans Memorial Park from approximately 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. Santa’s route begins at Independence City Hall at 4:15 p.m. From there he will head down Pagenkopf Road to Becker Road, Independence Road, North Budd Avenue, Veterans Memorial Park (leaving at about 5:30 p.m.), Perkins Lane, Independence Street, Howard Avenue, Main Street East, Budd Avenue, Bryantwood Drive, Joyce Street, Haven Homes on Wyman Avenue, Bryant Street, Pioneer Avenue, Main Street West, Halgren Road, and Parkview Road, arriving at Three Oaks Avenue at about 7 p.m.
Crow River Christmas
DEC. 7 - Crow River Christmas is returning to Rockford on Saturday, Dec. 7 with lots of activities. Sign up for the Jolly Jingle Jog 5K Fun Run. (Registration fee is a bag of groceries to be donated to the food shelf.) Stop at the Rockford Fire Station for the Girl Scout Christmas and Gift sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and for pictures with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open houses will take place at the Rockford Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Stork House from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors can take free horse and wagon rides from Riverside Park to the Stork House tour. Christmas music in the park will begin at 4:30 p.m. Tree lighting in the park and fireworks will climax the day’s activities at 5:30 p.m. Many more activities are planned.
Santa Claus is coming to Corcoran
DEC. 7 -- Santa will fly into Corcoran and land at Immanuel Methodist Church for a 9 a.m. to noon visit on Saturday, Dec. 7. Kids can pose for pictures with Santa and pick a free small gift from under the Northwest Area Jaycee’s holiday tree. Kids also can enter a prize drawing for larger gift items. A pancake breakfast will be served. Activities will be free with a nonperishable food shelf donation.
Delano Old Fashioned Christmas
DEC. 7 -- Old Fashioned Christmas will take over downtown Delano from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7. Stop at Delano City Hall to get a schedule of what is happening and where. Visitors will discover Christmas music from strolling minstrels outside and inside at the Delano Senior Center, Community Education Center and Heritage Center. Holiday boutiques will be available at the Senior Center, ECFE and Love Inc. Girl Scouts will offer a Secret Santa Shoppe. Boy Scouts will offer warming fires and hot drinks. Also planned are ethnic Christmas treats, an ECFE Teddy Bear Tea, ornament creation at the Delano Library, OFC World Market, live reindeer and sleigh rides with photo opportunities, Fairy Tale Prince and Princess Bingo Hunt, marble mazes, OFC Deladazzle Parade and Snow Stomp Street Dance.
K of C breakfast
DEC. 8 — Knights of Columbus Lumberjack Breakfast — “It’s the famous KC Lumberjack Breakfast ... you better be hungry!” — is Sunday, Dec. 8, at 8:30 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Parish Life Center, 21304 Church Ave.. Menu includes pancakes, French toast, sausage and eggs, applesauce, orange juice, milk and coffee. Free will offering, proceeds benefit church, school and community. Sponsored, cooked, and served by the Northwest-Hennepin Knights of Columbus Council #1194.
Rockford Senior Citizens
DEC. 9-- Rockford Senior Citizens will meet at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 9 at Riverside Park. The Rockford Seniors meet the second Monday of each month at different locations. For information, call Bonnie Pool at 763-477-4468.
Blood Drive
DEC. 9 -- The Delano community will hold a blood drive for the American Red Cross from 1 to 6 p.m.,, Monday, Dec. 9 at the Delano American Legion Post, 200 Babcock Blvd. W. For information and appointments, call Linda at 763-972-3037 or visit the website at RedCrossBlood.org. Enter the sponsor code Delano Community.
Nourishing Hope Food Drop
DEC. 10 - Food is free to anyone at the Nourishing Hope Food Drop, set for 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Our Father’s Lutheran Church, 3903 Gilbert Ave. SE, Rockford.
Rockford City Council
DEC. 10 — The next Rockford City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Rockford City Hall chambers.
St. Michael council
DEC. 10 — St. Michael City Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. at the City Center, 11800 Town Center Dr.
Rogers council
DEC. 10 -- Rogers City Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Rogers Community Room at 21201 Memorial Dr.
Digitize historic family items
DEC. 10, 12, 14, 17, 19 -- In December the Rockford Area Historical Society is hosting an event at which you can bring historic family items and have them digitized. The event is free, but you will need to bring a travel drive (thumb drive) on which to save the images. Drives will be available for purchase if needed. You must reserve a time to bring in your items. Visit the signup genius website at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0b49aca922abfd0-rahs. Half hour time slots are available at either the Rockford Public Library or the Stork House in Rockford. Dates are Dec. 10, 12, 14, 17 and 19. Free will donations will be accepted.
Corcoran City Council
DEC. 12 — Corcoran City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, at Corcoran City Hall, 8200 County Road 116.
Holiday Train to visit Loretto
DEC. 12 -- The Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train will stop in Loretto, Thursday, Dec. 12, as it makes its way across the upper Midwest to raise donations for food shelves. In 2018, Loretto’s Holiday Train event raised over $22,000 and 900 pounds of food for local food shelves. Festivities in Loretto will start at 3 p.m. and feature kiddie train rides, hot chocolate, cider and cookies, bon fires and interesting characters roaming the crowd (including Olaf the snowman and the Grinch).The train is scheduled to arrive at 4:15 p.m. A half-hour music show is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m., with artists Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott performing on a lighted boxcar stage. All of cash and food donations go directly to local food shelves. The Hanover Area Food Shelf continues to be Loretto’s primary partner, with five percent of cash donations going to each of the following: Helping Hands Food Shelf in Delano, Riverworks Food Shelf in Rockford, and the Maple Plain Food Shelf. 21st Century Bank will match up to $1500 and Eagle Mouldings will match up to an additional $2500 in monetary donations. Stop in at the bank to make a contribution for the match by Dec. 12. (Make checks payable to “Hanover Area Foodshelf.”)
“Hope Radio Hour” Christmas Dinner Theater
DEC. 14 -- Hope Community Church will host the 17th annual “Hope Radio Hour” Saturday, Dec. 14 at the church, 19951 Oswald Farm Road, Corcoran. Doors will open 5:30 p.m. Dinner served will be served at 6 p.m. “Hope Radio Hour” is a night of comedy, laughter, and reflection in celebration of the birth of Christ. Enjoy a dinner, comedy skits, and musical performances. Call 763-494-4673 for information and reservations.
Rockford School Board
DEC. 16 -- The Rockford School Board will meet Monday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in room 502, the Heritage Room at Rockford High School.
STMA School Board
DEC. 16 — St. Michael-Albertville School Board meets Monday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. in the District Office Board Room, Middle School West (Door N), 11343 50th Street NE, Albertville.
Albertville council
DEC. 16 — Albertville City Council meets Monday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at city hall, 5959 Main Ave.
Independence City Council
DEC. 17 - The Independence City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m.,Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Independence City Hall, 1920 County Road 90.
Hanover council
DEC. 17 — Hanover City Council meets Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at city hall on 11250 Fifth St.
Greenfield City Council
DEC. 17 — The next Greenfield City Council meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Greenfield City Hall. 7738 Commerce Circle.
Medina City Council
DEC. 17— The Medina City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, 17 at Medina City Hall, 2052 County Road 24.
Live Outdoor Nativity
DEC. 26 — St. Albert’s Catholic Church invites all to join Thursday, Dec. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. There will be a Live Outdoor Nativity set up outside St. Albert’s Parish Center. Come and see volunteers portraying Mary, Joseph, Shepherds, Angels and Wise Men. Then, come indoors and enjoy hot dogs and chips, hot chocolate, cider, cookies and fellowship. Also, children can enjoy Christmas movies and crafts.
It’s Just Coffee
DEC. 31 -- Come meet your neighbors, share a cup of coffee and talk. Bring a friend and join in the fun at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Our Father’s Lutheran Church, 3903 Gilbert Ave. SE, Rockford. Come and meet your neighbors. Memories of Greenfield history are always welcome. Pictures can be copied and originals will be returned to you. Anyone wishing to submit interesting stories of Greenfield may contact Rolly Jendro at 763-498-7328.
Game-A-Thon
JAN. 1 — The Wright County Geeks are hosting the eighth annual Game-A-Thon Wednesday, Jan. 1, from 9:30 a.m. 10 p.m., at the Buffalo Community Center, 206 Central Ave. in downtown Buffalo. Family-friendly event. Free-will offering for admission. Play board games, card games, miniatures, RPGs, and more. Door prizes. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Parking in back lot. For more information, visit www.wrightcountygeeks.org.
Rockford Library Story Time
WEDNESDAYS -- Rockford Library Story Time is offered Wednesdays from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m. at the Rockford Library, 8220 Cedar St. Families are invited to join in for crafts, activities, stories and songs.
