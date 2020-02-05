Minnesota author discusses elements of fiction
FEB. 8 - Award-winning Minnesota Author Connie Claire (Peterson) Szarke will discuss elements of fiction and her writing career from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Rockford Library, 8220 Cedar St.
St. Michael Lions ice fishing contest
FEB. 8 — Save the date for this fun and family friendly ice fishing contest on Beebe Lake just out from the public access Saturday, Feb. 8, from noon to 3 p.m. The contest will again be loaded with prizes this year. Cost for a ticket to fish is $5 for age 16 and under, and $10 for age 17 and older. Each ticket will get you one hole and a chance to win 3 cash prizes in each category of fish species: Bass, northern, crappie and sunfish. $100 first prize, $75 second prize and $50 third prize. All 12 cash prizes will be awarded. Your fishing ticket will also enter you into the door prize drawings for well over $1,000 worth of gift cards from various local merchants. The Winter Sports Raffle tickets, separate from the fishing prizes, are $5 each. Prizes for this Winter Sports Raffle are $500 cash for first prize, A Green Mountain “Daniel Boone” smoker/grill for second and a Yeti cooler for third. Both fishing tickets and raffle tickets can be pre-bought at St. Michael Hardware Hank or Dehmer’s Meats in St. Michael. You need not be present to win the Winter Sports Raffle. The door prize drawings will take place throughout the contest and the Winter Sports Raffle prize drawing will take place just after the contest is over. The KRWC Road Show will be on hand to play music and games. The popular manual ice auger hole drilling contest is an event again this year. Lunch and concessions will be available on the ice, or you may bring your own food and beverages. Bring mom, dad and the kids and plan on a great time. For more information, call Joe Dehmer at 763-497-2455.
Rockford Senior Citizens
FEB. 10 --Rockford Senior Citizens will meet at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 10 at the Delano Senior Center. The Rockford Seniors meet the second Monday of each month at different locations. For information, call Bonnie Pool at 763-477-4468.
Rockford City Council
FEB. 11 — The next Rockford City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Rockford City Hall chambers.
Rogers council
FEB. 11 — Rogers City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Rogers Community Room at 21201 Memorial Dr.
Rockford Library Computer Tech Help
FEB. 12 -- Computer tech help for adults will be available from 2 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Rockford Library, 8220 Cedar St. Get help with basic computer skills. Call the library to register at 763-477-4216. Walk-ins are welcome.
Corcoran City Council
FEB. 13 — Corcoran City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3, at Corcoran City Hall, 8200 County Road 116.
Catholic Church Winterfest
FEB. 15 & 16 — St. Michael Catholic Church is hosting its Winterfest Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 and 16. Events Saturday begin after 5 p.m. mass and include spaghetti dinner in the gathering space (adults $9, children under 12, $6) and a bake sale and raffle tickets for sale. At 7:30 p.m. is a 500 card game and cribbage tournaments. Sunday, Feb. 16, bake sale open after morning masses; after 10:30 mass is the chili and soup contest, and bake sale open with raffle tickets for sale. From 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. is the bingo and meat raffle. All day until 4 p.m. raffle tickets are for sale. At 4:15 p.m. are the raffle drawings (need not be present to win). Grand prize $1,500, first prize a new snowblower, second and third prizes are $500.
Mary Queen of Peace Bingo
FEB. 16 — Bingo is being hosted Sunday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Rogers, Mn Parish Life Center. Raffles and concessions available. Family friendly event.
Albertville council
FEB. 17— Albertville City Council meets Monday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at city hall, 5959 Main Ave.
STMA School Board
FEB. 17 — St. Michael-Albertville School Board meets Monday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. in the District Office Board Room, Middle School West (Door N), 11343 50th Street NE, Albertville.
Theater for ages 3-5
FEB. 17 — Homeward Bound Theatre Company offers “Prop Bag” Monday, Feb. 17 from 9:15 to 10 a.m. at Rogers Elementary School where ages three through five years old will have a theatre experience where an unusual combination of household items become a world of fun for the imagination and a gateway to creativity and storytelling. A rope becomes a magic belt, a scary snake or an animal tail. Props, pictures, toys and sensory materials are essential tools for a child’s learning. Short skits are developed from improvisation. For more information contact Elk River Community Education at 763-241-3524 or register online at www.isd728.org/communityed.
Greenfield City Council
FEB. 18 — The next Greenfield City Council meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Greenfield City Hall. 7738 Commerce Circle.
Medina City Council
FEB. 18 — The Medina City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Medina City Hall, 2052 County Road 24.
Independence City Council
FEB. 18 -- The Independence City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m.,Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Independence City Hall, 1920 County Road 90.
Hanover council
FEB. 18 — Hanover City Council meets Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at city hall on 11250 Fifth St.
St. Michael council
FEB. 18 — St. Michael City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. at the City Center, 11800 Town Center Dr
Legacy Fishing banquet
FEB. 22 — The Legacy Fishing Retreat’s sixth annual Banquet And Worship Experience is Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Michael City Hall, 11800 Town Center Drive. Social and silent auction starts at 5 p.m.; dinner from 6 to 7 p.m.; Legacy Worship Experience from 7 to 8:30 p.m. featuring worship artist Brendan Brooks. Legacy Fishing Retreat is a 501c3 non-profit corporation Christian ministry that enjoys sharing the passion for the great outdoors with others. Tickets for the banquet and worship experience are $50 per person. Wright check to Legacy Fishing Retreat and Mail to PO Box 521, Rogers, MN 55374. To pay for tickets online, see the Donate To Legacy page at www.legacyfishingretreat.com.
Rockford Library Adult Book Club
FEB. 24 -- The Rockford Library Adult Book Club will meet from 2 to 3 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24 at the library, 8220 Cedar St. Contact the library for the current title.
It’s Just Coffee
FEB. 25 -- Come meet your neighbors, share a cup of coffee and talk. Bring a friend and join in the fun at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Our Father’s Lutheran Church, 3903 Gilbert Ave. SE, Rockford. Come and meet your neighbors. Memories of Greenfield history are always welcome. Pictures can be copied and originals will be returned to you. Anyone wishing to submit interesting stories of Greenfield may contact Rolly Jendro at 763-498-7328.
Roaring 20s event
MARCH 7 — The Roaring 20s Return: A fund-raiser for the Rockford Area Historical Society is Saturday, March 7, for an evening of fun activities, appetizers, and beverages. The event will be held at Pig on the Porch (formerly Axels) in Loretto, from 7 to 10 p.m. 1920s dress is encouraged, but optional. Tickets are available from RAHS Board Members, or by e-mailing storkhouse@cityofrockford.org.
Rockford Library Story Time
WEDNESDAYS -- Rockford Library Story Time is offered Wednesdays from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m. at the Rockford Library, 8220 Cedar St. Families are invited to join in for crafts, activities, stories and songs.
