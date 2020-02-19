ROADS Success Social
FEB. 20 — Join the ROADS (Rogers, Otsego, Albertville, Dayton and St. Michael) Education Foundation Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Crown Room Wellstead, 20500 South Diamond Lake Road, Rogers, for an evening of festivities and fundraising. The night consists of a free social hour from 6 to 7 p.m., silent auction from 6 to 8:30 p.m, dinner from 7 to 8 p.m., and a live auction at 8 p.m. ROADS Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that serves the schools and students south of the Mississippi River in Dist. 728. ROADS mission is to raise money to provide scholarships to graduating seniors and support our school with grants for projects that enhance our children’s educational experience. For more info or to purchase tickets visit www.isd728.org/ROADS-2020.
Legacy Fishing banquet
FEB. 22 — The Legacy Fishing Retreat’s sixth annual Banquet And Worship Experience is Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Michael City Hall, 11800 Town Center Drive. Social and silent auction starts at 5 p.m.; dinner from 6 to 7 p.m.; Legacy Worship Experience from 7 to 8:30 p.m. featuring worship artist Brendan Brooks. Legacy Fishing Retreat is a 501c3 non-profit corporation Christian ministry that enjoys sharing the passion for the great outdoors with others. Tickets for the banquet and worship experience are $50 per person. Wright check to Legacy Fishing Retreat and Mail to PO Box 521, Rogers, MN 55374. To pay for tickets online, see the Donate To Legacy page at www.legacyfishingretreat.com.
Rockford Library Adult Book Club
FEB. 24 -- The Rockford Library Adult Book Club will meet from 2 to 3 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24 at the library, 8220 Cedar St. Contact the library for the current title.
Rockford City Council
FEB. 24 — The next Rockford City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at the Rockford City Hall chambers.
Rogers council
FEB. 25 — Rogers City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Rogers Community Room at 21201 Memorial Dr.
Invitation to Caucus in Rockford Area
FEB. 25 -- Democrats who live in Rockford Township, Hanover Precinct 3, Rockford, and Rockford Precinct 1 will meet for Caucus Night at the Rockford Township Hall, 3039 Dague Ave., Buffalo. Precinct caucuses will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25, with registration starting at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting convening at 7 p.m.. At the precinct caucus, DFLers will elect local party officers, elect residents to serve as delegates and alternates for the Monticello Unit Convention on April 4, and present, debate, and vote on party platform resolutions. All Democrats are invited to attend and represent their community in the political process.
It’s Just Coffee
FEB. 25 -- Come meet your neighbors, share a cup of coffee and talk. Bring a friend and join in the fun at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Our Father’s Lutheran Church, 3903 Gilbert Ave. SE, Rockford. Come and meet your neighbors. Memories of Greenfield history are always welcome. Pictures can be copied and originals will be returned to you. Anyone wishing to submit interesting stories of Greenfield may contact Rolly Jendro at 763-498-7328.
Corcoran City Council
FEB. 27— Corcoran City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at Corcoran City Hall, 8200 County Road 116.
Albertville council
MARCH 2 — Albertville City Council meets Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at city hall, 5959 Main Ave.
STMA School Board
MARCH 2 — St. Michael-Albertville School Board meets Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m. in the District Office Board Room, Middle School West (Door N), 11343 50th Street NE, Albertville.
Independence City Council
MARCH 2 -- The Independence City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m.,Monday, March 2 at Independence City Hall, 1920 County Road 90.
Greenfield City Council
MARCH 4 — The next Greenfield City Council meeting will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at Greenfield City Hall. 7738 Commerce Circle.
Medina City Council
MARCH 4 — The Medina City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 4 at Medina City Hall, 2052 County Road 24.
Roaring 20s event
MARCH 7 — The Roaring 20s Return: A fund-raiser for the Rockford Area Historical Society is Saturday, March 7, for an evening of fun activities, appetizers, and beverages. The event will be held at Pig on the Porch (formerly Axels) in Loretto, from 7 to 10 p.m. 1920s dress is encouraged, but optional. Tickets are available from RAHS Board Members, or by e-mailing storkhouse@cityofrockford.org.
Rockford Senior Citizens
MARCH 9 - Rockford Senior Citizens will meet at 11:30 a.m., Monday, March 9 at the Delano Senior Center. The Rockford Seniors meet the second Monday of each month at different locations. For information, call Bonnie Pool at 763-477-4468.
Hanover council
MARCH 9 — Hanover City Council meets Monday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at city hall on 11250 Fifth St.
St. Michael council
MARCH 10— St. Michael City Council will meet Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at the City Center, 11800 Town Center Dr.
Spring Days Gardening Workshop
MARCH 28 -- The University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners of Wright County invite you to join them at the Spring Days Gardening Workshop. The event takes place at the St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West in Albertville on Saturday March 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. The key note speaker Swenson Gardens will present the 2019 Wright County Farm Family of the year. Participants may choose three class sessions from topics including best performing tomatoes, designing a cutting garden, new and underused perennials, backyard chickens, pollinator gardening, spring birds in Minnesota, color though the seasons, garden sheds, home garden food-preservation, veggies for all, and a Kokedama workshop. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. Vendors, a silent auction, and door prizes will be available. The cost, which includes a catered lunch, is $35 until March 20 and $40 at the door. Details and registration information are at www.springdays.org.
Rockford Library Story Time
WEDNESDAYS -- Rockford Library Story Time is offered Wednesdays from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m. at the Rockford Library, 8220 Cedar St. Families are invited to join in for crafts, activities, stories and songs.
