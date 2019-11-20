Craft Fair
NOV. 23 — The St. Michael-Albertville Women of Today are hosting the annual Fall Craft Show Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at STMA High School, 5800 Jamison Ave NE, St. Michael. This is a free, fun shopping event and a great opportunity to shop from hundreds of different vendors and grab a bite to eat at our concessions stand. The craft show is also a Caring For Kids drop site, hosted by the Hanover Food Shelf, collecting new unwrapped toys, hats/mittens, books, and monetary donations. Parking is available at the high school and STMA Middle School West (free parking shuttle available). Fore more information about this event or the STMA Women of Today, visit www.stmawt.org, email info@stmawt.org.
Holiday Boutique
NOV. 23 -- A Holiday Boutique and Pie Sale is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Church of St. George in Long Lake. Visitors will find a variety of merchandise vendors, homemade pies, jams and baked goods (including lots of cookies) and a raffle.. Lunch will be available.
Turkey Bingo
NOV. 24 -- Catholic United Financial and Ss. Peter and Paul Parish will host Turkey Bingo at 1 p.m., Sunday Nov. 24 at Ss. Peter and Paul Parish Center, 150 Railway St. E., Loretto. For $8 visitors will receive a Bingo card to play 20 games, a turkey luncheon and a chance at door prizes. Bingo prizes will be gift cards, cash and turkeys. Children four and under are free. Extra cards are 50 cents each or three for $1. Three extra games of Bingo will be played for an additional $1 a card for prizes of turkeys and $50. Visitors also can patronize a bake sale. Proceeds will go towards the support of the parish cluster seminarian and the Schuler Seminarian Fund. Contact Joanne at 763-360-2639 with any questions.
Corcoran City Council
NOV. 25 — Corcoran City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, at Corcoran City Hall, 8200 County Road 116.
Rockford City Council
NOV. 26 — The next Rockford City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the Rockford City Hall chambers.
St. Michael council
NOV. 26 — St. Michael City Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. at the City Center, 11800 Town Center Dr.
Rogers council
NOV. 26 — Rogers City Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Rogers Community Room at 21201 Memorial Dr.
60+ health clinic
NOV. 26 — Wright County Public Health is hosting a 60+ and Healthy Clinic Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the St. Michael Senior Center.
Clinic times are from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Services provided include:
• Education through handouts related to topics on nutrition, exercise, prevention, safety, and more.
• Toenails are trimmed and filed to meet the needs of those seniors who have a special health risk or are unable to do this themselves. Feet are massaged with lotion.
• Blood pressure and pulse are monitored upon request.
• Referrals to services in the community and/or primary care if needed.
• Questions related to health are addressed.
There is a $15 fee for foot care. However, if unable to pay the $15 fee, guests will not be turned away. For more information, call Wright County Public Health at 763-682-7468 or toll free at 1-800-362-3667, ext. 7468.
Snowmobile Safety Training
NOV. 29 - 30 -- The Northwest Trails Association will hold a snowmobile training course at the Corcoran Community Room, 8200 County Road 116, Corcoran from 7- 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29 and from 8 a. m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30. To register for the class, go to the Northwest Trails website at http://nwtrails.net/safety.htm (space is limited). An online course is required prior to the Friday classroom session. The cost of the online course is $30. Students can save $8 if they purchase the course through Northwest Trails Association. A $5 fee is due at the time of pre-registration to reserve a seat. More information will be available with pre-registration.
Important Info: Parents are required to attend the Friday classroom session. Students must bring a copy of their birth certificate and a printout from the online training, verifying completion of the written test. The outdoor practical course will be Saturday. All Minnesotans born after Dec. 31, 1976 must have a safety certificate to operate a snowmobile in the state. If you have a driver’s license, this certification will be indicated on your license. To get answers to questions, call Randy Baudler at 763-420-5526 or send an e-mail to youthsafetytraining@gmail.com.
Christkindlmarkt
NOV. 30 -- Saturday, Nov. 30 marks the Ss. Peter and Paul Christkindlmarkt, an outdoor community event held on the church campus in Loretto (145 Railway St. E.), from noon till 7:30 p.m.
Take a trip back to the Old World by experiencing the sights, smells, tastes and sounds of a typical German/Central European outdoor fair. Enjoy traditional roast pork, brats and frankfurters, Gluehwein, hot apple cider and other hot drinks, beer and sodas, German style potato pancakes, pretzels, roasted almonds, dramatic and musical performances, a small market featuring “needful things” for the season and more. An American twist will include free games for kids, craft workshops where you can make your own advent wreath and simple straw Christmas ornaments. And…don’t miss Saint Nicholas!
You also can go home with your Christmas tree. The Loretto Lions will have Christmas trees available for purchase on site.
For information, visit the website at www.saintsppta.org or call the parish office at 763-479-0535.
SOAR auditions
THROUGH NOV. 30 — SOAR Regional Arts is now registering performers for our holiday show “North Pole’s Got Talent” (NPGT). Participation is free and no audition required. This year, there are three ways to get involved:
• Singers: Are you a student who wants to SING fun holiday music with the SOAR Singers? This year there will be three age groups: age 5 to grade 4, grade 5 to age 12, and age 13 to grade 12.
• Character actors: Do you want to ACT and lead the show as one of the fun parts in the “NPGT” cast?
• Featured performers: Do you have a special talent with a holiday theme to share in a spotlight moment?
Rehearsals are at St. Michael City Center Saturday mornings beginning Oct. 26 through Nov. 30, with a dress rehearsal performance on the afternoon of Dec. 7 at MSW. Concerts are Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. both at STMA Middle School West. Register at www.soararts.com/Holiday.html.
Lions breakfast
DEC. 1 — The Crow River Lions of Hanover are having a Stuffed Hashbrown Breakfast Sunday, Dec. 1, at 8 a.m. to noon at Hanover City Hall. Cost is $8 per adult, $6 per child and $25 cap per family. Breakfast is hashbrowns stuffed with your choice of bacon, sausage, cheese, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers. Also included ins scramble eggs, muffins, coffee, juice and milk. Proceeds are donated to local charities.
Breakfast with Santa
DEC. 1 — Rogers Lions Club is hosting a Breakfast with Santa pancake and French toast event Sunday, Dec. 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rogers Community Center. Kids bring in a canned food donation for the food shelf and receive a free picture with Santa. Free will donation, proceeds go to Cross Food Shelf. TV raffle, first prize 50-inch flat screen TV, second prize $150 cash, third prize $100 worth of gift cards to area restaurants. Need not be present to win, Drawing to be conducted Dec. 1. Raffle proceeds go to Rogers Police Shop with a Cop event. For more information see www.rogersmnlions.org.
STMA School Board
DEC. 2 — St. Michael-Albertville School Board meets Monday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. in the District Office Board Room, Middle School West (Door N), 11343 50th Street NE, Albertville.
Albertville council
DEC. 2 — Albertville City Council meets Monday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 5959 Main Ave.
Rockford School Board
DEC. 2 -- The Rockford School Board will meet in a work session Monday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in room 502, the Heritage Room at Rockford High School.
Holiday tree lighting
DEC. 2 — Mark calendars for the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony Monday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the St. Michael City Center, 11800 Town Center Drive, St. Michael Join for a festive evening of caroling and music, free photos with Santa, crafts sponsored by Family Youth Community Connections (FYCC), Ugly Sweater Contest, Poinsettia Sale, Snowman Search, $20 cash prize, Pajama Drive ages 5-17 years old -new items and more. Free sandwiches, chips, cookies and beverages while supplies last. Brighten a child’s holiday by bringing a new unwrapped toy or children’s book for the Hanover Area Food Shelf.
Independence City Council
DEC. 3 - The Independence City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m.,Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Independence City Hall, 1920 County Road 90.
Hanover council
DEC. 3 — Hanover City Council meets Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at city hall on 11250 Fifth St.
Greenfield City Council
DEC. 3 — The next Greenfield City Council meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Greenfield City Hall. 7738 Commerce Circle.
Medina City Council
DEC. 3— The Medina City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Medina City Hall, 2052 County Road 24.
View Santa
DEC. 7 -- Santa will make his way through Independence and Maple Plain on Saturday, Dec. 7 for an early visit, as he has for 38 years. West Hennepin Public Safety Reserves Officers will assist him as he travels on a decorated float with Christmas music. Reserve Officers will hand out candy to area youngsters and collect food and cash donations for area food shelves. Cash donations can be mailed to or dropped off at the West Hennepin Public Safety office, 1918 County Road 90, Maple Plain MN 55359 by Dec. 4. To donate to the Reserve Program, make checks s payable to West Hennepin Public Safety Reserves.
See Santa on his route through town. Or meet and take pictures with him at the Independence City Hall lot, 1920 County Road 90 from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m. or at Veterans Memorial Park from approximately 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. Santa’s route begins at Independence City Hall at 4:15 p.m. From there he will head down Pagenkopf Road to Becker Road, Independence Road, North Budd Avenue, Veterans Memorial Park (leaving at about 5:30 p.m.), Perkins Lane, Independence Street, Howard Avenue, Main Street East, Budd Avenue, Bryantwood Drive, Joyce Street, Haven Homes on Wyman Avenue, Bryant Street, Pioneer Avenue, Main Street West, Halgren Road, and Parkview Road, arriving at Three Oaks Avenue at about 7 p.m.
Crow River Christmas
DEC. 7 - Crow River Christmas is returning to Rockford on Saturday, Dec. 7 with lots of activities. Sign up for the Jolly Jingle Jog 5K Fun Run. (Registration fee is a bag of groceries to be donated to the food shelf.) Stop at the Rockford Fire Station for the Girl Scout Christmas and Gift sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and for pictures with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open houses will take place at the Rockford Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Stork House from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors can take free horse and wagon rides from Riverside Park to the Stork House tour. Christmas music in the park will begin at 4:30 p.m. Tree lighting in the park and fireworks will climax the day’s activities at 5:30 p.m. Many more activities are planned.
Rockford Senior Citizens
DEC. 9-- Rockford Senior Citizens will meet at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 9. The Rockford Seniors meet the second Monday of each month at different locations. For information, call Bonnie Pool at 763-477-4468.
Nourishing Hope Food Drop
DEC. 10 - Food is free to anyone at the Nourishing Hope Food Drop, set for 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Our Father’s Lutheran Church, 3903 Gilbert Ave. SE, Rockford.
Digitize historic family items
DEC. 10, 12, 14, 17, 19 -- In December the Rockford Area Historical Society is hosting an event at which you can bring historic family items and have them digitized. The event is free, but you will need to bring a travel drive (thumb drive) on which to save the images. Drives will be available for purchase if needed. You must reserve a time to bring in your items. Visit the signup genius website at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0b49aca922abfd0-rahs. Half hour time slots are available at either the Rockford Public Library or the Stork House in Rockford. Dates are Dec. 10, 12, 14, 17 and 19. Free will donations will be accepted.
Holiday Train to visit Loretto
DEC. 12 -- The Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train will stop in Loretto, Thursday, Dec. 12, as it makes its way across the upper Midwest to raise donations for food shelves. In 2018, Loretto’s Holiday Train event raised over $22,000 and 900 pounds of food for local food shelves. Festivities in Loretto will start at 3 p.m. and feature kiddie train rides, hot chocolate, cider and cookies, bon fires and interesting characters roaming the crowd (including Olaf the snowman and the Grinch).The train is scheduled to arrive at 4:15 p.m. A half-hour music show is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m., with artists Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott performing on a lighted boxcar stage. All of cash and food donations go directly to local food shelves. The Hanover Area Food Shelf continues to be Loretto’s primary partner, with five percent of cash donations going to each of the following: Helping Hands Food Shelf in Delano, Riverworks Food Shelf in Rockford, and the Maple Plain Food Shelf. 21st Century Bank will match up to $1500 and Eagle Mouldings will match up to an additional $2500 in monetary donations. Stop in at the bank to make a contribution for the match by Dec. 12. (Make checks payable to “Hanover Area Foodshelf.”)
Rockford Library Story Time
WEDNESDAYS -- Rockford Library Story Time is offered Wednesdays from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m. at the Rockford Library, 8220 Cedar St. Families are invited to join in for crafts, activities, stories and songs.
