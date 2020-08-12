Here is a list of candidates who have filed or local offices in the Crow River News coverage area. The filing period closed on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
ALBERTVILLE
Mayor, two-year term: Jillian Hendrickson, the incumbent, is the only person who filed.
City Council, four-year term: Current council members Aaron Cocking and Walter Hudson will both seek reelection. No other candidates have filed.
CORCORAN
Mayor, two-year term: Incumbent Ron Thomas will face off against challenger Tom McKee.
City Council, four-year term: For two open seats, the candidates will be incumbent Jon Bottema and new challengers George Gmach and Manoj Mathew Thomas.
City Council, special election, two-year term: There will also be a special election to fill a seat currently occupied by Tom Anderson. Brian Lother, a council member in a different seat expiring this year, is running for the special election seat, as is Jeremy Nichols.
HANOVER
Mayor, four-year term: Chris Kauffman will run unopposed for reelection.
City Council, four-year term: Incumbent MaryAnn Hallstein will be joined on the ballot by four other candidates or two opening seats on the council. Tom Dierberger, Tim Filzen, Chad Grimmer and Ed Hunter are also running. Doug Hammerseng, the other incumbent whose term expires this year, did not file to run.
LORETTO
Mayor, two-year term: Incumbent Kent Koch is running unopposed.
City Council, four-year term: for two open seats, the candidates will be incumbent Melissa Markham, Gregory Elsen and Jessa Ford.
MEDINA
Mayor, two-year term: Incumbent Kathleen Martin is the only candidate to file.
City Council, four-year term: Four candidates will be running or two spots, including Joseph Cavanuagh, Peter Galzki, Robin Reid and Stacia Whelan.
ROCKFORD
Mayor, four-year term: Incumbent Renee Hafften will seek another term and will face a challenge from Michael Beyer.
City Council, four-year term: Three candidates will seek two seats coming open this year, incumbents Rick Martinson and Scott Seymour, and new challenger Denise Willenbring.
ST. MICHAEL
Mayor, two-year term: Current mayor Kevin Kasel recently announced that he has accepted a new iob that will take him out of state, so he will not be running or another term. Instead, St. Michael residents will choose between two current city council members, Keith Wettschreck and Nadine Schoen.
City Council, four-year term: Six names will appear on the ballot for two seats. Incumbent Joe Hagerty is among them, along with new challengers Troy Elie, Cody Gulick, Tom Hamilton, Sara Murto and Greg Zahler.
