Crow River Christmas In The Park Schedule

Grab the family and enjoy the festivities of Crow River Christmas In The Park Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. located at Riverside Park, Rockford.
This community-wide event has been organized by RiverWorks since 2011. Partnered with Rockford/Greenfield Chamber, the city of Rockford, and Area Scouting Troop 490, along with the churches and organizations that host events and the 100 tree sponsors RiverWorks hopes that the community will enjoy all the activities that will be offered through out the day.
Events at the festival will include:
• The Jolly Jingle Jog 5K Fun Run — 9 a.m., Register on-line at totalstrengthfitness.com.
• Rockford Holiday Expo — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rockford Community Center. Shop with local vendors.
• Rockford Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. to noon make and take Christmas Tree ornaments.
• Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church — 10 a.m. to noon make Christmas ornaments and decorate cookies.
• Pictures with Santa at the Fire Station — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also bring a toy to donate to the Rockford Fire Auxiliary Toy Drive.
• United Presbyterian Church — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take family photos in the church and enjoy treats while making a Christmas ornament and shop for crafts and goodies.
• Girl Scouts Christmas Gift and Craft Sale at the Fire Station — 10 to 11 a.m. kids only shopping, 11 a.m. to noon Girl Scouts and kids shopping, noon until 1 p.m. open to the public.
• Christmas at the Rockford Public Library — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. open house with snacks, crafts and book and bake sale. 11 a.m. until noon harp music, local band, and choir performance from the Rockford High School.
• Stork House Christmas Open House — Noon to 4 p.m. tour the open house and make a traditional English Christmas Cracker.
• Riverwood Covenant Church — 1 to 3 p.m. come make gingerbread houses and more.
• Free horse and wagon rides — 1 to 4 p.m.
• Fill the Trailer — 4 p.m. Fill the Trailer: Bring food donations to help fill the trailer.
• Christmas Festivities — 4:30 p.m. grab holiday treats, listen to Christmas music and warm by the fire.
• Fireworks and Tree Lighting — 5:30 p.m.
For the most up to date information and full description about the events visit facebook.com/CrowRiverChristmas and facebook.com/RiverWorksCommunityDevelopment
