The filing period for candidates to run for local seats in the Nov. 8 General Election closed Aug. 16. Those candidates who have filed are listed below.

In Albertville, Tarik T. Al Duri, incumbent Bob Zagorski and incumbent Rob Olson filed for the open council member seats. Those filing for the open mayor seat are incumbent Jillian Hendrickson and Andy John. The Albertville City Council will have the positions of mayor with a two-year term and two city council members for four-year terms.

