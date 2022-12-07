This holiday season, there are several nearby locations to drop off new and unwrapped toys to donation for the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.
Toys for Tots began in 1947, when Major Bill Hendricks, USMCR and a group of Marine Reservists in Los Angeles collected and distributed 5,000 toys to needy children. The idea came form Bill’s wife, Diane. In the fall of 1947, Diane crafted a homemade doll and asked Bill to deliver the doll to an organization, which would give it to a needy child at Christmas. When Bill determined that no agency existed, Diane told Bill that he should start one and he did.
The goal is to deliver a message of hope, which will assist in building self-esteem and, in turn, motivate less fortunate children to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens and community leaders. A shiny new toy is the best means of accomplishing this goal.
Since beginning the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program in 1947, Marines have distributed more than 512 million toys to more than 237 million needy children. Over its life span, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has supplemented local toy collections with more than 98 million toys valued at more than $694 million; plus provided promotion and support materials valued at over $8.5 million.
The following is a list of drop off sites in the cities of Rogers, Corcoran, and Medina. All donations will be accepted now through Dec. 14 unless otherwise noted.
Corcoran
Corcoran City Hall — 8200 County Road 116 (until Dec. 13)
