Cross Winds United Methodist Church is hosting a drive-through Trunk or Treat event Saturday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m.
All trick or treaters will remain in their vehicle and drive through the Cross Winds parking lot. They will receive candy from trunk displays. Each trunk will have individually packaged non-food treats for children with dietary and medical restrictions.
Cross Winds is located at 15051 Weaver Lake Road in Maple Grove.
Questions may be directed to Rachel Devereaux at rachel@crosswindsumc.org or 763-494-9463.
