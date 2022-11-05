CROSS Services is participating in the 14th annual Give to the Max giving event, which started Nov. 1 and ends on Thursday, Nov. 17. Considered Minnesota’s holiday for generosity, Give to the Max is a statewide giving event that raises millions each year for more than 6,000 causes across Minnesota and beyond. Donors have given more than $300 million to Minnesota not-for-profits since the program started in 2009.
CROSS Services provides emergency and support services — food, clothing, financial assistance, and more — to people experiencing financial hardship. More than simply addressing immediate crises, CROSS Services is committed to working closely with families as they move toward long-term stability.
In 2021, CROSS Services exceeded their Give to the Max goal of $130,000 and this year, they have set an ambitious goal of $250,000 to raise funds for their Peace of Mind Financial Assistance Program, to replenish this emergency assistance fund and also to take the program to the next level, in which the agency will be piloting a program to move families from homelessness to home ownership.
The goal is to match the generous $1 for $1 support offered by the Rogers Lions Club, the Maple Grove Lions Club, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, First Class Mortgage, the Kopp Family Foundation, the Van Sloun Family Foundation, Bond and Devick Wealth Partners, and Reflections Dental Care, and then help the agency reach its stretch goal of $250,000 during Give to the Max 2022.
“Donations from the community are matched starting Nov. 1st through Nov. 17th, so this is a great time to donate toward the $1 for $1 match challenges from these generous funding partners,” said CROSS Executive Director Elizabeth Brown.
She added, “Peace of Mind Funds are crucial to our local families as they help families to be able to stay in their homes and on their jobs during a crisis.”
CROSS serves several communities in northwestern Hennepin County, and works collaboratively with other organizations to provide wrap-around support for families in need. Hundreds of volunteers give thousands of hours to make it possible for CROSS to serve more than 5,000 individuals annually.
An established non-profit with a forty-five year history of service in the community, CROSS Services responsibly stewards donations to maximize impact.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.