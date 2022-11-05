CROSS Services is participating in the 14th annual Give to the Max giving event, which started Nov. 1 and ends on Thursday, Nov. 17. Considered Minnesota’s holiday for generosity, Give to the Max is a statewide giving event that raises millions each year for more than 6,000 causes across Minnesota and beyond. Donors have given more than $300 million to Minnesota not-for-profits since the program started in 2009.

CROSS Services provides emergency and support services — food, clothing, financial assistance, and more — to people experiencing financial hardship. More than simply addressing immediate crises, CROSS Services is committed to working closely with families as they move toward long-term stability.

