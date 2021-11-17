CROSS Services is participating in the 13th annual Give to the Max giving event taking place this year. The event ends Thursday, Nov. 18.
Give to the Max is a statewide giving event that raises millions each year for more than 6,000 causes across Minnesota and beyond. Considered Minnesota’s holiday for generosity, donors have given more than $225 million since the inaugural Give to the Max Day in 2009.
CROSS Services provides emergency and support services — food, clothing, housing assistance, and more — to people experiencing financial hardship. More than simply addressing immediate crises, CROSS is committed to working closely with families as they move toward long-term stability. CROSS has participated in Give to the Max since 2012, each year inspiring more and more donors to give their support. In 2020, CROSS exceeded its goal of $100,000 and this year, its has set a goal of $130,000.
The first $65,000 in donations this year will be matched dollar-for-dollar through the generous support of the Maple Grove Lions Club, First Class Mortgage, the Kopp Family Foundation, and the Van Sloun Family Foundation.
Give to the Max has a significant impact on CROSS’ ability to bring help and hope to people in your communities. “We are local!” said CROSS Executive Director Liz Johnson. “You can visit us anytime to see your gifts at work. We are here all year long helping families. And most importantly, we are here because of you.”
To support CROSS Services through Give to the Max, visit GiveMN.org and search for CROSS Services. Early Giving for Give to the Max is already underway and continues through Give to the Max Day on Nov. 18, with random drawings for more than $100,000 in prize grants for Minnesota organizations throughout the event.
To be a part of Give to the Max, visit GiveMN.org to make a gift to CROSS Services and use #GTMD21 to join in the social media conversation.
CROSS serves several communities in northwestern Hennepin County, and works collaboratively with other organizations to provide wrap-around support for families in need. Hundreds of volunteers give thousands of hours to make it possible for CROSS to serve more than 14,000 individuals annually.
An established non-profit with a forty-four year history of service in the community, CROSS Services responsibly stewards donations to maximize impact.
