CROSS Services to host ‘Empty Bowls: The Art of Giving’ event on March 16

Looking for a fun night out with friends or that special someone? Join CROSS Services for an evening of food, unique shopping, pottery demonstrations, live music, and more, all in support of struggling families in our local community.
The CROSS Services “Empty Bowls: The Art of Giving” is happening on Thursday, March 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Church of the Open Door, 9060 Zanzibar Lane in Maple Grove.
Tickets are $20 per adult, $10 per child under 12, or $40 per family. Admission includes a pottery bowl (max two per family) food and beverage tasting hosted by a number of area restaurants, and a limited number of swag bags (so come early).
Tom Gordon, General Manager at Lunds and Byerlys Maple Grove said, “We’re happy to support the Empty Bowls event with a donation of great food for the food tasting. Our store has a long-standing relationship with CROSS Services and we are looking forward to a continued partnership with food rescue and volunteering.”
Also donating food are the folks at Nautical Bowls of Maple Grove. Co-owner Bryant Bohlig says that it’s an important value of their restaurant to give back to the community.
New this year, will be interactive games for learning all about what CROSS Services does in the surrounding communities. See just how much impact support has on the people who live and work in the neighborhoods.
CROSS Services executive director, Liz Johnson, said, “Come join us at this long-standing community event whether you’re a regular attendee or if it’s your first time checking it out. It’s a fun opportunity for local professional potters to show off their work, as well as for those dabbling in pottery to create for a good cause.”
CROSS Services provides emergency services—food, clothing, housing assistance, and more—to people experiencing financial hardship. More than simply addressing immediate crises, CROSS is committed to working closely with families as they move toward long-term stability.
CROSS serves several communities in northwestern Hennepin County, and works collaboratively with other organizations to provide wrap-around support for families in need. Hundreds of volunteers give thousands of hours to make it possible for CROSS to serve more than 14,000 individuals annually.
An established non-profit with a forty-four year history of service in the community, CROSS Services responsibly stewards donations to maximize impact.
