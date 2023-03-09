CROSS Services to host ‘Empty Bowls: The Art of Giving’ event on March 16
Alicia Miller

Looking for a fun night out with friends or that special someone? Join CROSS Services for an evening of food, unique shopping, pottery demonstrations, live music, and more, all in support of struggling families in our local community.

The CROSS Services “Empty Bowls: The Art of Giving” is happening on Thursday, March 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Church of the Open Door, 9060 Zanzibar Lane in Maple Grove.

