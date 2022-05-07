While the pandemic created a number of challenges to CROSS Services in how to deliver services to families safely and efficiently, the agency has been bracing itself for the aftermath of the global crisis. And here it is. As pandemic-related emergency funding for social services ends, families are still feeling the long-term effects of job losses and other financial crises.
Over the last three months, CROSS Services has seen a record number of families coming to the agency for food or other assistance, averaging 74 families per day, up from 59 in the same period last year. Many days, more than 100 families come through the agency. During the same three month period, CROSS Services has welcomed 267 families coming to the agency for help for the very first time—a whopping 112% increase over the same time last year.
“The increase in numbers of families coming in to shop is definitely challenging,” said Family Advocate Rod Brown. “We want every family that comes here for food to actually go home with food. There have been times when our produce bins have been empty. We recently purchased three pallets of produce to fill these bins. This is crucial in that produce is mainly what our families are looking for.”
Families coming to CROSS Services receive about 20% non-perishable foods and 80% perishables including produce, bread, meat, and dairy products.
The strain on CROSS Services’ food supply is being felt as some families coming to the food shelf aren’t receiving the generous amount of nutritious food the agency has been able to give in the past. Over the last five years, CROSS Services rapidly expanded its food rescue program along with getting increased donations of produce during the growing season. As a result, the agency was able to increase the number of visits families could make to the food shelf to get this short-lifespan, healthy food. Families could come for a full shop once a month and then weekly for perishables.
The current rise in families coming to us has resulted in an uneven distribution of donated and rescued perishable food. To address this, CROSS Services has returned to its policy of allowing families to come once a month for a full shop and then one additional time for perishables. The agency is doing everything it can to make sure that they can meet their commitment to serve everyone who comes to them, and provide them with what they need to adequately feed their families.
Executive Director, Elizabeth Brown, said,“We know that families coming to us have many complex life circumstances often colliding all at one time, and we have committed significant resources to address a wide variety of needs. Healthy food is a critical component of our service, as it is such an important part of our sense of well-being. Our team is doing all we can to bring as much healthy food into CROSS as we are able and to find the most equitable ways to pass it on to the people as quickly as we can. We are so grateful to all of the local grocery stores helping to make this happen, but we all are struggling for product during this unprecedented time.”
CROSS Services continues to work proactively to address the rising need in our community. At the present time, a Vision Team has been assembled to start work on a capital campaign in order to increase the agency’s physical space and capacity. For more information or to donate, visit CROSSservices.org.
About CROSS Services
CROSS Services provides emergency services—food, clothing, housing assistance, and more—to people experiencing financial hardship. More than simply addressing immediate crises, CROSS is committed to working closely with families as they move toward long-term stability.
CROSS serves several communities in northwestern Hennepin County, and works collaboratively with other organizations to provide wrap-around support for families in need. Hundreds of volunteers give thousands of hours to make it possible for CROSS to serve more than 14,000 individuals annually.
An established non-profit with a forty-four year history of service in the community, CROSS Services responsibly stewards donations to maximize impact.
