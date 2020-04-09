CROSS Services receives help to stay open

With the help of the community, Otto Bremer Trust and MN Food Share Match, CROSS Services will remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 has affected every area of life, including places where people go for assistance
“CROSS is an essential service during this time when people are finding basic needs for themselves and their families,” said Elizabeth Johnson, executive director for CROSS. “We are open to help individuals and families with food and hygiene needs right now.”
A matching grant of $25,000 from the Otto Bremer Trust, based in St. Paul, will help CROSS Services continue to serve area residents during the current COVID-19 disruption.
The grant is for donations made through the CROSS Board of Directors, and donors may email Mike Mallin, chairperson of the board of directors, at mallin.m505@gmail.com for information about donating so the donation is attributed to the matching grant.
“CROSS is an essential organization with challenges of food collection, volunteering and operating costs,” Mallin said. “Any support from the public is important and we expect the need to go on for several weeks. We are blessed with directors who are taking on this challenging match.”
Volunteers are also needed to continue offering services now and as the demand expands in the coming weeks. “There is a lag time between the initial crises and when people run out of supplies as we go on,” said Johnson, “so we will continue to need more volunteers.”
CROSS has currently changed their internal shopping process for families. They are normally a self-shop model but now volunteers will be bagging the food and giving it to their families via curb side service.
Johnson also wanted to assure the public that the organization is taking many measures to keep volunteers and employees safe during this time. Certain foods are also in short supply. “We are in need of kid-friendly items such as cereal, jelly, peanut butter, pastas and pancake flour and mixes,” Johnson added.
Anyone interested in volunteering or doing a food drive should contact Pat Schwalbe at pat@Crossservices.org or call CROSS at 763-425-1050.
All donations made now through the month of April will also be matched by Minnesota Food Share.
CROSS has been addressing hunger, housing instability and children’s needs in Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo, and Rogers with special outreach programs in Brooklyn Park and St. Michael. For more information, or to donate, see CROSS’s Facebook page, contact CROSS at CROSSservices.org or call 763-425-1050. CROSS is located at 12915 Weinand Circle in Rogers.
