CROSS Services and Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless announce the Tenth Annual Food Shelf Challenge. Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless will proportionally match donations to CROSS through the month of July, up to $4,000.
The more funds CROSS raises in July, the larger the matching grant from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless will be. In 2019, Minnesotans visited food shelves over 3.5 million times. The goal this year is to raise $60,000.
Since 1986, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has targeted millions of dollars to strategically fight hunger in Minnesota. Open Your Heart funds the purchase and transfer of more than one million pounds of fresh produce, meat, and dairy products to Minnesota food shelves every year.
CROSS Needs Your Help. July is great time to give to CROSS Services.
Did you know that in the last 12 months?
CROSS Warehouse served more than 1,170 families each month.
CROSS Mobile Food Pantries distributed food at two alternative high schools, two senior housing facilities, shopping mall (St. Michael), and mobile home park(s) with shelf stable and fresh foods. CROSS also provides food to 3 YMCA’s, Humanity Alliance and various churches to assist them with their outreach to at-risk youth.
CROSS Kidpack Program works with 13 community partners to provide nutritious food to eat over the weekend when they are not receiving school lunches. CROSS also provides snack bars for teachers and nurses to have on hand for hungry students during the school day and hygiene packs are available for older students.
Meals on Wheels program provided more than 7,923 hot meals delivered last year.
CROSS food programs resulted in 1,912,500 meals to more than 14,000 people last year.
CROSS has been addressing hunger, housing instability and children’s needs in Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers with special outreach programs in Brooklyn Park and St. Michael. For more information, or to donate, see CROSS’s Facebook page, contact CROSS at 763-425-1050 or CROSSservices.org.
