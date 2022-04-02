Each year during the month of March, the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches (GMCC) holds the largest grassroots food and fund drive in Minnesota, which brings together organizations, businesses, faith communities, and individuals to help stock and support the capacity of nearly 300 food shelves in the Twin Cities seven-county metropolitan area. In what’s known as the “March Match,” GMCC partially matches all funds donated to individual food shelves.
CROSS Services has set a goal to raise $250,000 and 250,000 pounds of food during the campaign. As of March 21, CROSS Services has taken in approximately 35% of its financial goal and 40% of its food goal. There’s still time to help the agency reach its goal—donations received through April 10 are eligible for the match.
A few statistics from GMCC about hunger in Minnesota:
• In 2021, the projected food insecurity rate was 8.6% in Minnesota, up from 7.7% in 2019.
• Nine percent of Minnesotans had incomes below the poverty line ($25,926 for a family of four) in 2020.
This included 11% of Minnesota’s children.
• 3.7 million visits were made to food shelves during 2021 in Minnesota.
• Minnesota’s charitable food system (food shelves and food banks, meal programs, etc.) continues to run at capacity. The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated this, making it critical to focus on creating a more just and equitable food system that meets the needs of all Minnesotans.
CROSS Services relies on the support of the community in order to address these pressing needs for thousands of local families. To help CROSS Services reach its March Match goal, people can donate online atCROSSservices.org or by mail at CROSS Services, PO Box 574, Rogers, MN 55374.
CROSS provides emergency services—food, clothing, housing assistance, and more—to people experiencing financial hardship. More than simply addressing immediate crises, CROSS is committed to working closely with families as they move toward long-term stability.
CROSS serves several communities in northwestern Hennepin County, and works collaboratively with other organizations to provide wrap-around support for families in need. Hundreds of volunteers give thousands of hours to make it possible for CROSS to serve more than 14,000 individuals annually.
