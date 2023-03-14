Each year during the month of March, the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches holds the largest grassroots food and fund drive in Minnesota, which brings together organizations, businesses, faith communities, and individuals to help stock and support the capacity of nearly 300 food shelves in the Twin Cities seven-county metropolitan area.
In what’s known as the “March Match,” the council partially matches all funds and pounds donated to individual food shelves. CROSS Services has set a goal to raise $250,000 and 250,000 pounds of food during the campaign.
A few statistics from Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches about hunger in Minnesota:
• In 2021, the projected food insecurity rate was 8.6% in Minnesota, up from 7.7% in 2019
• 9.3% of Minnesotans had incomes below the poverty line ($27,479 for a family of four) in 2022. This included 10.4% of Minnesota’s children.
• Minnesota ranks 39th in the nation in SNAP access and 90% of SNAP recipients still experience food insecurity
• A record-breaking 5.5 million visits were made to food shelves during 2022 in Minnesota, up nearly 50% from 3.7 million visits in 2021. Forty-seven percent of food shelf visitors in 2022 were seeking food assistance for the first time
CROSS Services relies on the support of the community in order to address these pressing needs for thousands of local families. To help CROSS Services reach its March Match goal, people can donate online at CROSSservices.org or by mail at CROSS Services, PO Box 574, Rogers, MN 55374.
CROSS Services provides emergency services—food, clothing, housing assistance, and more—to people experiencing financial hardship. More than simply addressing immediate crises, CROSS is committed to working closely with families as they move toward long-term stability.
It serves several communities in northwestern Hennepin County, and works collaboratively with other organizations to provide wrap-around support for families in need. Hundreds of volunteers give thousands of hours to make it possible for CROSS to serve more than 14,000 individuals annually.
An established non-profit with a 45-year history of service in the community, CROSS Services responsibly stewards donations to maximize impact.
