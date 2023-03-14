Each year during the month of March, the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches holds the largest grassroots food and fund drive in Minnesota, which brings together organizations, businesses, faith communities, and individuals to help stock and support the capacity of nearly 300 food shelves in the Twin Cities seven-county metropolitan area.

In what’s known as the “March Match,” the council partially matches all funds and pounds donated to individual food shelves. CROSS Services has set a goal to raise $250,000 and 250,000 pounds of food during the campaign.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments