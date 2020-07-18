“Kids will always need supplies for school no matter where they are learning,” said Barb Olson, Director of School Community Relations for the Osseo Maple Grove school district.
“As school districts plan multiple scenarios for starting the new school year, we know that under any or all of them, children will still need school supplies,” she continued. “The pandemic has caused economic stress for many families in our community, so donations of school supplies could be needed by children even more than in previous years.”
CROSS Services is again asking for donations of various of supplies such as backpacks, colored pencils, markers, notebooks (spiral and loose-leaf, college- and wide-ruled), pocket folders in solid colors, dry erase markers, black Sharpies, highlighters, pencil zipper pouches, flash drives, index cards and combination locks.
Donations may be dropped off at CROSS Services in Rogers during regular business hours. CROSS is located at 12915 Weinand Circle in Rogers.
“We applaud the continued support that the community, businesses and organizations have given CROSS during this coronavirus emergency,” said CROSS Services Executive Director, Elizabeth Brown. “We have been able to continue to serve our clients with the help of so many people.”
CROSS has been addressing hunger, housing instability and children’s needs in Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers with special outreach programs in Brooklyn Park and St. Michael. For more information, or to donate, see CROSS’s Facebook page, contact CROSS at 763-425-1050 or CROSSservices.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.