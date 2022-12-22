Each year during the holiday season, the area communities come together around neighbors experiencing financial hardship in a truly special way. The CROSS Services Holiday Toy Shop provides toys and gifts for children and families, easing the stress of the season and bringing cheer to everyone involved.
Pat Schwalbe, Director of Volunteers and Community Engagement at CROSS Services, runs the Holiday Toy Shop. She said, “To make the toy shop happen, it takes the amazing donations of gifts and gift cards from the community, the volunteers who are having a blast playing Santa’s elves in the shop, and the lovely families who get to choose gifts their children would really want.”
The outpouring of support from the community has been so generous this year that CROSS Services has been able to provide additional gifts for kids under 10 and family gifts, such as games.
Another highly successful change the agency made this year was opening the shop early (it began Nov. 14) so that families could shop for toys when they were at CROSS Services for groceries, without having to make a separate trip.
Schwalbe said, “Everybody loves the holiday toy shop. It’s eagerly awaited by the volunteers, and they sign up starting in October. We also had lots of special guest ‘elves’ this year—public servants like members of the Rogers Police Department, State Representative Kristin Robbins, and newly-elected Maple Grove City Council Member Kristy Janigo.”
Mother-daughter team Kristi Moebeck and Amanda Behrens volunteer together at the Holiday Toy Shop every year. “It’s so gratifying to be a part of this, to help set it up, and especially to help the families find gifts—everyone finds what they’re looking for,” Moebeck said.
Behrens added, “It’s so much fun to see when people find exactly what they know their kids will love!”
The CROSS Services Holiday Toy Shop runs through Dec. 22.
For more information about how CROSS Services makes a real difference in the lives of local families, visit CROSSservices.org.
CROSS Services provides emergency services—food, clothing, housing assistance, and more—to people experiencing financial hardship. More than simply addressing immediate crises, CROSS is committed to working closely with families as they move toward long-term stability.
CROSS serves several communities in northwestern Hennepin County, and works collaboratively with other organizations to provide wrap-around support for families in need. Hundreds of volunteers give thousands of hours to make it possible for CROSS to serve more than 5,000 individuals annually.
An established non-profit with a forty-five year history of service in the community, CROSS Services responsibly stewards donations to maximize impact.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.