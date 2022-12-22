Each year during the holiday season, the area communities come together around neighbors experiencing financial hardship in a truly special way. The CROSS Services Holiday Toy Shop provides toys and gifts for children and families, easing the stress of the season and bringing cheer to everyone involved.

Pat Schwalbe, Director of Volunteers and Community Engagement at CROSS Services, runs the Holiday Toy Shop. She said, “To make the toy shop happen, it takes the amazing donations of gifts and gift cards from the community, the volunteers who are having a blast playing Santa’s elves in the shop, and the lovely families who get to choose gifts their children would really want.”

