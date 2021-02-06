Local organizations and businesses have recently added to the many lines of support for CROSS Services in the last month.
College J-Term and high school volunteers helped with several projects during the month of January. This effort included students from Bethel University, Liberty University, University of St. Thomas, along with Maple Grove, Rogers, St. Michael Albertville and Wayzata high school students.
“Video production and more technical distribution of marketing materials takes expertise we just don’t have on CROSS staff team,” said Elizabeth Brown, Executive Director of CROSS. “Volunteers giving of their time and expertise is an incredibly generous gift to CROSS.”
A local organization, the North Hennepin Knights of Columbus, collected and donated 80 children’s coats to donate to CROSS. “
Winter in Minnesota is cold and its expensive to keep warm,” said Brown. Pilgrim Cleaners and other have donated children’s and adult coats on a regular basis, and others organizations like the Osseo American Legion Post donated large amounts of food products.
“These donations make us able to continue to address the many insecurities in our communities,” continued Brown.
A new restaurant, the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in Maple Grove, donated 50% of its sales from Jan. 11 to CROSS. “We are grateful to the patrons and the restaurant for making this a successful effort!” Brown commented. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill joins others like Maynard’s in supporting CROSS.
Also, in addition to regular donations from area grocery stores, HyVee in Maple Grove recently donated six pallets of breakfast cereal. “We simply could not serve our community as well as we do without the food rescue donations that are the result of positive relationships with our local retailers. We appreciate them beyond measure,” said Jay Carlson, Director of Operations, which includes warehouse management.
“These are a few of the many examples of the generosity of these communities who support our efforts to help more than 14,000 of our neighbors each year.” Brown added.
CROSS has been addressing hunger, housing instability and children’s needs in Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers with special outreach programs in Brooklyn Park and St. Michael. For more information or to donate, see CROSS’s Facebook page, or contact CROSS at CROSSservices.org or call 763-425-1050.
