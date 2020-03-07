When a need arises for an individual or family, how to help meet that need could be right around the corner. CROSS Services has been serving those needs for over 40 years.
Sometimes a family finds itself suddenly confronted with medical costs that overwhelm them. “When my daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy a year ago, I didn’t realize that our health insurance wouldn’t cover all of the costs,” said Rachel. “And a recent $7,000 emergency room bill while we were out of state was a big surprise. We didn’t have a choice but to look to an organization like CROSS for help, and now I am also a volunteer.”
Another client heard about the “Peace of Mind” housing assistance from her landlord, another saw a posting on CROSS’s Facebook page about a mobile food shelf that was very convenient to her home, and Laura, another client, talked to her neighbor about the food shelf and clothing store being open after work hours.
One way to help is to attend Empty Bowls, a community event to help raise money and awareness of the need for food donations in the community. This year’s event is Thursday, March 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. No reservations are needed. There is an admission fee, entertainment, food sampling, and bowls by pottery artists, which are for sale.
CROSS has been serving thousands of individuals and families in Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers for over 41 years. For more information, Facebook users are encouraged to see and like CROSS’s Facebook page. Or contact CROSS at CROSSservices.org or call 763-425-1050. Checks may be sent to CROSS Services, 12915 Weinand Circle, PO Box 574, Rogers, MN 55374.
