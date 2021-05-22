CROSS Services received a grant in the amount of $10,000 from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Foundation to purchase freezers for the CROSS food shelf.
These freezers allowed CROSS to better organize its Food-In-Food-Out in order to get more meat to families with less waste and make it more accessible to families shopping in their grocery-store-style food shelf. It also provided space for birthday cakes for children’s birthdays.
Director of Operations Jay Carlson said, “Having these freezers gives CROSS the ability to share frozen items, especially meat and meat alternatives, in a way and volume that we never could before and the families we serve really appreciate that. They are a real game changer in fighting hunger in this community. Our gratitude goes out to Open Your Heart for helping us acquire them.”
For 43 years, CROSS has been addressing hunger, housing instability and children’s needs for residents of Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers with special outreach programs in Brooklyn Park and St. Michael. For more information or to donate, see CROSS’s Facebook page, or contact CROSS at CROSSservices.org or call 763-425-1050.
To learn more about Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Foundation go to: oyh.org/
