Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has granted Christians Reaching Out in Social Service (CROSS) with $10,000 to be able to distribute more food to individuals and families facing food insecurity.
Funding from Open Your Heart will provide CROSS with an outdoor walk-in freezer. CROSS was incorporated in 1977 to provide emergency services of food, clothing, and housing assistance to families and individuals in a financial crisis. CROSS food distribution has expanded from one site to a total of 31 locations, impacting more than 5,000 people each month. They will provide nearly 2 million pounds of food during 2020 through their various programs. With a new outdoor walk-in freezer, CROSS can better manage the collection and distribution of donated food to those in need.
Open Your Heart looks for gaps in funding of services based on geographic or demographic considerations and reaches out to agencies serving those communities. They support programs in communities where many traditional funders do not reach – volunteer run domestic violence shelters, homeless programs in sparsely served remote corners of the state, inner city programs dedicated to serving the poorest among us, and hunger programs serving clientele with special needs. Their primary goal is to ensure that front line providers of crisis services have the tools, equipment, and infrastructure necessary to carry out their work.
Grants are awarded on a bi-monthly basis and are considered only through the application process. Applications can be obtained at oyh.org/grant-programs/.
