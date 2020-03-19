The CROSS Empty Bowls annual fundraiser last week raised money for CROSS Services’ upcoming needs for the community, and donations are still being accepted.
“We are very grateful in these challenging times that the community came out to support our mission,” said Elizabeth Johnson, Executive Director of CROSS Services. “We are just $2,346 short of our $30,000 goal for the event.”
CROSS sends special thanks to the many sponsors of the event. Kopp Family Foundation made a $10,000 match. Special thanks to our top sponsors which included 21st Century Bank, Ed’s Collision and Glass, First Bank of Elk River and TJK Plumbing Inc.
Food samples were provided by the following restaurants: Crave, Daily Dose, Dehn’s Country Manor, Hy-Vee of Maple Grove, The Lookout Bar & Grill, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Silvercreek on Main. Entertainment was the Family Three Trio, and Beth Willoughby demonstrated on the potter’s wheel. There were many in-kind sponsors as well.
Donations to CROSS may be made through the CROSS Facebook page or the website at CROSSservices.org. Donors may also call 763-425-1050 or send a check to CROSS Services, 12915 Weinand Circle, PO Box 574, Rogers, MN 55374.
