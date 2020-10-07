By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
Cross country teams will finish the season next week with section events spread out over a few days to spread out the numbers. There will be no state meet this season.
Section 5A meets in Mora will run in Mora Thursday, Oct. 15 for boys and Friday, Oct. 16 for girls. Area schools include Rockford and the Northwest Knighthawks home school team.
It will be a series of six sub-meets of four teams each day. Teams will be seeded based on season-best times using the average of each runner’s top three times of the season.
Rockford also will run in the Wright Conference meet Saturday, Oct. 10 in Cokato. There will be three waves of teams.
Last week Rockford run in a three-team event at Litchfield including Annandale. The girls dominated by placing five in the top seven. The top three finishers were Hailey Jackson, Ruby Gifford and Ellie Sather. Alix Gifford was sixth and Maggie Thompson seventh.
The junior varsity girls also won with four of the top five finishers. Kennedy Torborg was first, Lauryn Wittnebel second, Natalie James fourth and Grace Feyen fifth.
The home school team had two meets last week. The Nighthawks were invited to take part in the Granite Ridge Conference event in Foley, going against St. Cloud Cathedral and Pierz. Results of the other six teams were combined to form the meet results.
The Nighthawk boys finished second behind Cathedral. Several boys and girls posted personal best times when pushed by the strong competition.
Junior captain Luke Swanson led with another first-place finish followed by junior captain Sebastian Michael (5), eighth-grader Mark Swanson (10), junior Joe Winters (14) and sophomore Will Hutchinson (19).
Sophomore Amanda Calcamuggio led the Nighthawk varsity girls, taking 20th place overall. The girls were 9th overall as a team.
The Pierz triangular was won by the Nighthawk boys with four of the top six finishers. Luke Swanson secured his sixth win in a row. He was followed by Michael, Mark Swanson, Winters, Hutchinson, senior Josh Prigge and junior Matt Westrich. Charlie Gundale won the junior high race.
Top girls were Calcamuggio (7), Lily Winters (9), Maria Jose Plotts (10) and Sophie Prigge (20). The junior high girls were led by the first and second finishes by seventh-graders Salina Michael and Katie Calcamuggio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.