Cross Community Players to present ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’

Cross Community Players will be presenting “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Feb. 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27, at Cross Winds United Methodist Church in Maple Grove. Pictured from left to right are the four characters in the play, Cindy Lou, Betty Jean, Suzy and Missy.

Cross Community Players will be presenting the musical, “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” this month in Maple Grove. Step back in time this winter with the ultimate girl group jukebox musical celebrating the music of the 50s and 60s.

Performances are Feb. 18, 19, 25 and 26, at 7:30 p.m. Matinées will be Feb. 20 and 27, at 2:30 p.m. All performances will be at Cross Winds United Methodist Church, 15051 Weaver Lake Road in Maple Grove.

There is a COVID-19 protocol in place. In an effort to keep the magic of live theater going this winter, CCP is requiring proof of full vaccination and a photo ID along with a face mask to attend any performance of this production.

The public is sure to enjoy hit songs like “Mr. Sandman,” “Lollipop,” “It’s My Party” and “Leader of the Pack,” all performed in four-part harmony accompanied by a live band. The play is directed by Dann Peterson who was drawn to the show because of his love of the music.

Seating is general admission and tickets are available online at crossplayers.org or at the door for $16.

Attendees are asked to remember to bring a non-perishable food item or school supply for CROSS Services.

Cross Community Players has been bringing family-friendly musical theater to Osseo and Maple Grove for the last 41 years. CCP is a 501c3 non-profit governed by a board of directors. CCP produces two shows a year and operates a cooperative Costume Center that supports other theater groups in the Twin Cities.

If interested in volunteering, sign up at crossplayers.org. Stage crew is needed for our June 2022 show, “Legally Blonde,” at the Maple Grove Town Green.

