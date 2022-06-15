Cross Community Players to present ‘Legally Blonde, the Musical’

(Submitted photo)

Cross Community Players is back this summer with its production of “Legally Blonde, the Musical.” Performances run in June at the Maple Grove Town Green band shell, 7991 Main Street.

Cross Community Players (CCP) invites the public to kick off the summer season with its production of “Legally Blonde, the Musical.”

Originally a movie, this stage adaptation provides songs and dancing. Director Jeff Anderson, music director Mary Ann Boniface and choreographer Ann Marie Omeish of Escalate Dance Theater, lead a cast of 32 as Elle Woods finds her way from UCLA to Harvard Law School.

The venue is Town Green band shell, 7991 Main Street in Maple Grove. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, a nonperishable food item for CROSS Services and bug spray.

Concession food is available, but people may bring their own picnic meal. No alcohol or glass containers.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors 65 and older and students. Children 5 and under do not require a ticket. Tickets are available online at crossplayers.org or at the door.

In case of rain, a ticket may be used for a subsequent performance; however, there are no refunds because of inclement weather. Performance dates and times are June 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, each night at 7:30 p.m., and June 19 at 4 p.m. and June 26 at 2:30 p.m.

The June 16 performance is a pay-as-you-can preview night with audio described interpretation. On June 25, American Sign Language interpretation will be provided.

CCP has produced family-friendly theater in the Maple Grove/Osseo area for the last 41 years. In addition two shows a year, CCP operates a Costume Center with services to other community theater groups in the Twin Cities.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments