CCP is opening its 39th season with “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” on Feb. 21st.
The play is a musical comedy that centers on a fictional spelling bee set in Putnam Valley Middle School. Six quirky adolescents compete in the bee, run by three equally quirky grown-ups.
The 2005 Broadway production earned good reviews and box-office success and was nominated for six Tony awards winning two, including Best Book. An unusual aspect of the show is that four audience members are invited on stage to compete in the spelling bee alongside the six young characters.
Pictured is director Dann Peterson. When asked about his spelling skills he replied, “Even though I was an English teacher for 34 years, I am a terrible speller. I used to rely heavily on the dictionary, and now am thankful for spell check and Google. I enjoy helping the cast members discover the quirkiness of their characters. I was once one of them.”
Spelling Bee runs Fridays to Sundays, Feb. 21 to March 1 at Cross Winds United Methodist Church, 15051 Weaver Lake Road in Maple Grove.
For more information on dates, times, ticket prices and address, go to crossplayers.org. Seats are general admission and available at the door.
Remember to bring a non-perishable food item or a school supply to donate to CROSS Services.
