Cross Community Players presents final weekend of ‘Spelling Bee’

The cast of Cross Community Players production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is ready for the last few performances.

Audiences are loving Cross Community Players’ production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” The production is filled with quirky humor, audience participation and memorable music.

The show runs this weekend and closes with a matinee on March 1 at Cross Winds United Methodist Church, 15051 Weaver Lake Road in Maple Grove. Seating is general admission and tickets are available online or at the door. For complete information on dates, times and tickets, visit crossplayers.org.

CCP has been providing musical community theater to the Maple Grove area for 39 years. This year, they will produce two shows — a winter show in February (Spelling Bee) and a summer show in July ( Mamma Mia!). CCP’s mission is “to weave artistic expression and charitable support.”

Patrons are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or a school supply to support CROSS Services. Look for the food barrel in the lobby.

CCP recently opened a costume cooperative for community theaters and is hosting an open house Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cooperative is located in Osseo between Escalate Dance and Theatre Studio and Yellow Tree Theatre. CCP board chair Christopher Zanetti said, “We are raising the bar on our offerings to the performing arts community. We welcome people of all age, gender and ethnic background to volunteer and help keep community theater alive and well.”

If interested in volunteering, send an email to main.ccpcrossplayers@gmail.com.

