Cross Community Players is back with its summer performance

It was a dark night in December 2020 when Cross Community Player’s production team met to discuss options for a 2021 summer show. What would COVID restrictions look like six months into the future? Would there be a venue available? Would actors and audience members have to social distance and wear masks?
CCP board president Steve Eckes envisioned an outdoor performance and after diligently pursuing the idea, CCP is thrilled to present “Mamma Mia!” at the Maple Grove Town Green, 7991 Main Street.
“Mamma Mia!” is a feel good, jukebox musical featuring the songs of Abba. Sophie is about to be married and discovers her mother’s journal containing clues that one of three men could be her father. Without her mother Donna’s knowledge, Sophie invites all three potential fathers (Sam, Harry and Bill) to the wedding. The reunion is hilarious.
Audiences will love Donna and the Dynamos (Rosie and Tanya) as they relive their glory years. The cast of 31 will have the audience on their feet dancing and singing along.
Show dates and times are: June 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, at 7:30 p.m.; with matinees June 20 and 26, at 2:30 p.m. The inclement weather make-up date will be June 27 at 2:30 p.m.
There will be an ASL interpreted performance June 26, at 2:30 p.m. and an AD interpreted performance June 26, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and available online at crossplayers.org or at the door.
Bring a blanket or chair for sitting and a non-perishable food item or a school supply for CROSS Services. No masks are required.
Cross Community Players is a 501c3 non profit and has been providing family friendly affordable live theater to Maple Grove and Osseo for over 40 years.
For more information, visit crossplayers.org.
